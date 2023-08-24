Lotus Beverage Alliance Delivers End-to-End Turnkey Solutions for Distillers

LAS VEGAS, Nev.— Lotus Beverage Alliance, a collective of experienced craft beverage equipment manufacturing companies, announced its turnkey, end-to-end suite of hardware, software, and financing solutions to help distillers quickly and cost-effectively expand into the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) canned cocktail sector. The portfolio of products includes a comprehensive array of distilling equipment spanning every step from grain to cocktail. Lotus also has a competitive financing program for spirits makers that enables startups and scale-ups to acquire the hardware, control systems, canning lines, and ingredients they need without the upfront costs.

“Lotus Beverage Alliance is committed to helping spirits distillers quickly and cost-effectively expand into the lucrative canned cocktail market,” said John Ansbro, CEO of Beverage Alliance. “Our complete line of solutions eliminates the need for sourcing each piece of manufacturing equipment from dozens of different equipment vendors, a time-consuming and expensive process. Our team of helpful experts can answer questions and provide recommendations on the best equipment to fit every distiller’s unique needs. Further, our financing program removes the burden of upfront investment costs that prohibit many beverage companies from scaling and diversifying into the RTD market.”

According to research firm Future Market Insights (FMI), the RTD canned cocktail market is expected to reach $57.2 billion by 2032 and expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6 percent per year. The growing consumer interest in canned cocktails began with a shift towards at-home cocktail occasions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. The demand has only increased since then, with numerous large spirits makers entering the category with higher quality options that have moved the market into maturity. As more vendors enter the canned cocktail market, distillers can take advantage of this trend by making strategic investments and creating unique offerings to build consumer loyalty and capture market share. Lotus Beverage Alliance has produced the industry’s most comprehensive suite of products, including turnkey distilling systems, mash equipment, fermenters and cellar tanks, controls, pumps, and distillate storage.

Through the collective financial power of its six member companies, the Lotus Beverage Alliance offers the following as part of its solution for spirits distillers:

State-of-the-art distilling systems ranging from 150 L (40 Gallons) to 3,000 L (793 Gallons). Universal and compact stills to support a range of spirits.

The industry’s widest array of cellar tanks, including fermenters and brite tanks for any size commercial distillery. Choose from jacketed or non-jacketed fermenters for healthy fermentation and brite tanks for conditioning and serving.

Multiple mash systems to fit any commercial production needs. Whether spirits makers are distilling wort, full mash (grain-in), or other starches, Lotus offers the quality equipment distillers need.

Controls and automation systems to program a production line, enabling process automation and integrating all aspects of the distilling process.

Modular canning systems for packaging carbonated spirits, with multiple product options based on output and price points, make adding an instant canning line to your distillery possible.

Industry-unique financing program with a fast approval process (usually less than 48 hours) and same-day funding, competitive fixed interest rates, and monthly payment options to help beverage makers budget more effectively. Up to 25% of soft costs can be included in financing, such as delivery, taxes, ingredients, consumables, and more.

Lotus Beverage Alliance is the unified brand formed by the merger of six innovators in the beverage manufacturing equipment sector: Alpha Brewing Operations, GW Kent, Twin Monkeys, Stout Tanks and Kettles, Brewmation, and Automated Extractions. Meet the Lotus Beverage Alliance team at show booth 631 at the ADI Spirits Conference & Vendor Expo, Las Vegas, August 23 and 24.

Lotus Beverage Alliance is a collective group of experienced companies with extensive knowledge and professional insight into the craft beverage industry. The organization was formed to bring excitement and resources to craft brewing companies by providing an advanced and comprehensive product line, knowledgeable technical guidance, immediate equipment and parts availability, and an excellent customer service team.

