SIG Celebrates Grand Opening of New Packaging Development Center Europe

SIG is celebrating the official opening of its €10 million Packaging Development Center Europe, located at the site of the company’s packaging plants in Linnich, Germany. The center will accelerate new and most sustainable packaging developments and offer SIG customers added value.

The new center features state-of-the-art extrusion and finishing technology, coupled with advanced quality measurement systems and testing equipment. It will significantly increase packaging processability in serial production, system validation and capacity for future digital technologies.

As demand for more sustainable packaging options increases, the new Packaging Development Center Europe will speed up the development of innovative packaging formats and materials to further expand SIG’s leading position in sustainable packaging solutions. It is built according to the latest and most effective energy standards.

Marcel Schopen, Department Manager Test Field, Prototype & Pilot Plant at SIG: “In today’s fast-paced food and beverage industry, the need to be one step ahead with new product development is vital, and this equally applies to the product’s packaging. Our high-end Packaging Development Center means we can support our customers at greater speed, with complete end to end solutions. We will be able to develop and validate new packaging solutions and innovative packaging materials even faster and more efficiently. Together with our existing co-creation and test-filling facilities for food and beverage products, we can produce carton sleeves, fill products in line with food hygiene regulations and pack them on pallets – operating like packaging and food & beverage mini factories from start to finish.”

Gavin Steiner, Chief Technology Officer at SIG: “We’re incredibly proud of our new Packaging Development Center Europe. It perfectly complements our existing facilities and enhances our ability to deliver breakthrough developments and accelerate speed to market. Our partnerships with customers will be strengthened and second to none customer service will be provided. With the packaging innovations we are developing on site, we’re setting the course for SIG’s future growth in Europe and beyond.”

About SIG

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with versatile packaging systems and solutions for innovative products and smart operations, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and guides us on our journey to create packaging for better – packaging that gives more to people and the planet than it takes out.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2022, SIG produced 49 billion packs and generated €3.1 billion in pro forma revenue (incl. unaudited revenue from recent acquisitions). SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index.

