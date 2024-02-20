Al’s Beverage Company Rebrands to Flavor Smart Beverage Group

EAST WINDSOR, Conn.— In a strategic move indicative of significant industry growth and a diversified product portfolio, Al’s Beverage Company proudly unveils its transformation into Flavor Smart Beverage Group (FSBG). This rebranding marks a pivotal moment for the company as it expands its footprint and solidifies its position as a leading independent producer of non-alcoholic fountain and frozen beverages.

Under the guidance of principal owner Marjorie Feldman Wood, Flavor Smart Beverage Group has evolved to encompass recent acquisitions, such as Rhode Island Fruit and Syrup of Smithfield, RI, Cameron Supply of Bethlehem, PA, and Glen Carbonics of Plymouth, PA. The name change signifies the company’s commitment to delivering a versatile range of quality dispensed beverages to a global market.

President and CEO Gerry Martin emphasized the company’s strategic partnerships, including the exclusive launch of Bigelow Iced Teas and collaborations with PEZ Frozen and Gosling’s Ginger Beer for dispensed bag-in-box production and distribution. Martin stated, “Our rebranding is a testament to our expansive growth and enhanced capabilities. Flavor Smart Beverage Group now stands as a key player with an expanded portfolio catering to both domestic and international markets, featuring renowned brand names in the dispensed beverage category.”

About Flavor Smart Beverage Group

Flavor Smart Beverage Group emerges as a frontrunner in dispensed beverage production, offering cold, frozen, and beverage enhancer products for the foodservice industry and convenience store market. The company, a licensed manufacturer for Keurig Dr Pepper and Bigelow Tea, provides a diverse array of fountain drinks, including RC, Diet Rite, 7UP, Sunkist, Canada Dry, Stewarts, and Iced Tea fountain drinks. Additionally, Flavor Smart Beverage Group is a licensed manufacturer for PEZ frozen slushies and produces a variety of in-house and private label brands.

With a direct-to-market regional distribution system and a network of over 75 distributors across the US and Caribbean, Flavor Smart Beverage Group is positioned to set new standards within the industry.

For More Information:

https://www.flavorsmart.com/