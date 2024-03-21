Irvine’s Spirits Launches in Florida at Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival

LANSDALE, Penn.— Irvine’s Spirits, created and owned by Chef and TV host Robert Irvine, is a sponsor of the 2024 Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival (April 9-13), marking the brand’s entry into Florida.

Irvine’s Precision Distilled Vodka and Irvine’s American Dry Gin, distributed through Breakthru Beverage Florida, are “chef curated” spirits distilled in the U.S. at the award-winning Boardroom Spirits Distillery in Lansdale, PA, of which Chef Irvine is a part owner. Proceeds from the sale of every bottle of Irvine’s Spirits – and all of Chef Irvine’s products such as FitCrunch protein bars and Robert Irvine Foods – benefits the Robert Irvine Foundation which supports service members, veterans, first responders and their families.

At the Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival, the brand is the title sponsor of the Irvine’s Spirits Chef Showdown on Friday, April 12, at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park (600 N. Ashley Drive in Tampa), an evening of competitive culinary cook-offs, hosted by Chef Robert Irvine, that features 14 chefs battling head-to-head in unique showdowns on the Publix Culinary Kitchen Main Stage. On Saturday, April 13, Irvine’s Spirits will also be in a pavilion at the Grand Tasting Day, taking place at the festival grounds at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, where guests can meet Chef Irvine and taste and experience signature cocktails made with Irvine’s Vodka and Irvine’s Gin, and featuring Q Mixers.

“Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival is always a great time, and a terrific showcase to celebrate the incredible culinary talents of chefs and restaurants from across the region,” says Irvine. “It’s also the perfect venue to introduce my new vodka and gin, and enjoy great cocktails with the help of our friends at Q Mixers. I live in Florida, so I know how people here not only appreciate and value great-tasting quality spirits, like me they are also strongly committed to supporting and honoring our military heroes.”

The Robert Irvine Foundation has provided for our nation’s veterans and active duty service members with thousands of hot meals, as well as life-changing, specialized wheelchairs called iBOTS and other mobility devices for injured veterans. The Foundation has also provided grants to at-need individuals and organizations, training for service dogs, and much more.

“In addition to his selfless work helping our military members, Robert Irvine is a brilliant and talented chef whose experience and expertise in the kitchen gives him an authentic perspective on pairing spirits and cocktails with food,” says Chris Thurston, Florida Sales Manager at Irvine’s Spirits. “Which is why we call Irvine’s Vodka and Irvine’s Gin ‘chef curated’ spirits. Robert and I are looking forward to working with the Breakthru team to support their sales efforts, including in-store appearances, special events, and other promotional opportunities throughout the state.”

Irvine’s Precision Distilled Vodka (80 proof) is crafted from a selection of American-grown non-GMO corn and filtered through active carbon for a clean, neutral aroma and smooth mildly sweet finish. Irvine’s American Dry Gin (90 proof) is distilled with 13 of Chef Irvine’s favorite hand-selected botanicals, herbs, and spices from the kitchen, including ginger, black currant, Ceylon cinnamon, elderberry, jasmine flower, and Darjeeling tea. The gin is born of a hybrid distillation process where a portion of the botanicals are distilled in the pot, and the remaining portion are vapor infused, creating a complex, flavorful, and smooth spirit.

In addition to Florida, Irvine’s Spirits are also available in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Michigan, Ohio, Louisiana, Maryland (Montgomery County), and several Army and Navy bases, with further locations opening soon.

About Robert Irvine

Robert Irvine is a world-class chef, author, entrepreneur, and tireless philanthropic supporter of our nation’s military. The host of Food Network’s hit show “Restaurant: Impossible,” he has given struggling restaurateurs a second chance to turn their lives and businesses around in over 300 episodes and counting. He would know a thing or two about running a successful business. In addition to his restaurants—Robert Irvine’s Public House in Las Vegas and Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine within the Pentagon—he is the owner of FitCrunch, whose protein bars, powders, and snacks are available nationwide; Robert Irvine Foods, which makes prepared, restaurant-quality dishes available in grocery stores; and the Lansdale, PA-based Boardroom Spirits, creators of Irvine’s Vodka and Irvine’s Gin.

About Irvine’s Spirits

Irvine’s Vodka and Irvine’s Gin were created by chef, entrepreneur, and TV personality Robert Irvine, precision distilled at Boardroom Spirits in Lansdale, PA, using only the highest-quality natural ingredients. As a “chef curated” spirit, Irvine’s Vodka and Irvine’s Gin are crafted to capture a unique flavor meant to pair beautifully with food. As with all of Robert’s endeavors, a portion of proceeds from Irvine’s Spirits benefits the Robert Irvine Foundation.

About The Robert Irvine Foundation

The Robert Irvine Foundation supports and strengthens the physical and mental wellbeing of our service members, veterans, first responders, and their families. We provide these heroes with life-changing opportunities that unlock the potential in their personal and professional lives through food, wellness, community, and financial support.

For More Information:

https://www.irvinespirits.com/