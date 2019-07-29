Covers Products: Mango Ginger, Prickly Pear, Prickly Pear Water, Strawberry Hibiscus

Pricklee Superfruit Water is a line of still flavored water beverages that are enhanced with electrolytes and antioxidants. Lightly sweetened with agave nectar, each 12 oz. can of Pricklee contains only 35 calories.

The initial lineup includes three flavors: Prickly Pear, Strawberry Hibiscus, and Mango Ginger. All feature prickly pear puree and lemon juice, which results in the product having a base of 5% juice. The Mango Ginger variety also includes ginger juice (6% juice).

When it comes to taste, these products certainly fit the bill of a flavored water product. Each one has just a relatively light level of flavor and a touch of sweetness and are pretty gulpable products. We most enjoyed the original Prickly Pear, which has the cleanest flavor in our opinion, and Mango Ginger, which benefits greatly from having added ginger juice. Strawberry Hibiscus, which is the final flavor of the trio, has a nice hibiscus note to it, but we felt as though the strawberry flavor (or at least its balance with the prickly pear and hibiscus) needs some improvement.

On the outside, the choice of a 12 oz. slim can is something that is unique as far as still flavored water beverages go (plastic bottles are much more typical). We think that this is both an opportunity and a challenge for Pricklee, especially in terms of educating consumers and getting proper placement at retail.

That said, the product has a vibrant and eye-catching look. The blue background, which features an image of a wave, certainly sets the tone for a water product. From there, you’ll find an image of a cactus, which features a different color flower for each flavor. It’s a nice looking, modern feeling design.

However, there’s nothing on the front of this can that says “non-carbonated” or “still,” which is something that we think will be an important point to communicate. On that same note, there’s a callout for “electrolytes + antioxidants” and “crafted by pharmacists” that we think should be accompanied by more detail about which ingredient and how much of it is in the drink. In its current rendition, it feels like more of a distraction than something that will help sell the product.

Overall, Pricklee is an interesting concept with solid products behind it, but we think that further refinement is required for this brand to reach its full potential.