Covers Products: Coffee Soda Pop, Double Caffeine Coffee Soda Pop

Clutch Coffee Roasters is a Portland, Ore. based coffee company that sells coffee beans, ready-to-drink cold brew coffee, and the coffee sodas that are the subject of this product review.

Coffee soda pop comes in two flavors: Original and Double Caffeine. Both products are straight forward and feature clean ingredients including brewed coffee, carbonated water, agave syrup, and sugar. The Double Caffeine variety also contains a small amount of kosher salt, citric acid, spices, and additional caffeine.

From a taste perspective, both of these products are really good. They are sweet (22g of sugar in the original and 23g of sugar in the Double Caffeine variety) but, as far as sodas go, not too sweet, and they’ve hit the nail on the head when it comes to the level of carbonation. The coffee flavor is bold but smooth and the finish is clean and crisp. While we enjoyed both of the flavors, the added “spice” note in the Double Caffeine made this one preferable.

Clutch Coffee Soda Pop is packaged in a clear glass 12 oz soda bottle. While this is indeed a soda, we’re not totally sold on this package being the best format for the product. In addition, the label design is in definitely in need of help; it’s busy and not overly appealing to the eye. Furthermore, the arrangement of the text requires your eye to jump around the label to really grasp it, which is never a good thing.

From our perspective, we think they’ve more or less nailed the liquid, but there’s some missed opportunity when it comes to the branding and positioning of the product. Given that this is a small coffee roaster using high quality ingredients, we’d like to see the product have a premium and hip vibe to it. Neither of those are in place right now.

Overall, there’s some solid potential for this brand and, despite the room for visual improvement, we found the product to be really enjoyable based on flavor alone.