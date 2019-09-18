Covers Products: Cherry CBD 10mg, Coconut Pineapple CBD 10mg, Lemon Lime CBD 10mg, Tangerine CBD 10mg

This summer, Daytrip, a cannabis lifestyle brand, launched its first product: CBD-infused flavored sparkling waters. The line includes Cherry, Coconut Pineapple, Lemon Lime and Tangerine flavors, all of which are packaged in 12 oz. cans and have an SRP of $4.99.

When it comes to flavor, these products are about as straightforward as they come. Each can contains 5 calories and zero sugars or carbohydrates, which keeps it pretty close to the rest of the sparkling water category. However, as with many other recent CBD products we have sampled, we did experience a bit of dry mouth while making our way through the full can. This seems like the only obvious area for improvement, but it’s something that needs to be addressed across the category.

Daytrip is packaged in a 12 oz. can that, as is typical with many startup beverage brands, uses a shrink sleeve label. In this case, the brand has chosen a matte finish label with white bands across the top and bottom, as well as a colored backdrop that’s unique to each SKU.

The center of the label, a white circle, features the Daytrip logo, which is written in a clean script font and features a cannabis leaf above the “i.” There’s also the primary descriptive text, “CBD-Infused sparkling water.” The lower portion of the label has the SKU name and an image of the fruit that’s associated with it, plus callouts for calorie and CBD content.

The overall aesthetic does a nice job of straddling both the sparkling water and CBD categories. Plus, the important information is arranged in a manner that’s easy to read quickly. However, we do feel that the cannabis leaf that’s part of the logo undermines the otherwise subtle implications of the word “daytrip.” While it would certainly make sense for the company’s planned line of THC beverages, it seems a bit much for something that otherwise feels quite mainstream.

Overall though, we are really pleased with Daytrip’s initial offering. The product is an easy one to pick up and enjoy, and we think it is well-positioned to convert consumers looking for something more from their sparkling water. Out of the gate, we think this is one of the best CBD beverages out there.