Huzzah Probiotic Seltzer

Covers Products: Juicy Pear, Raspberry & Lemon, Strawberry & Hibiscus

Huzzah is a new line of low calorie and low sugar probiotic seltzers available in three fruit flavored varieties and packaged in 12 oz cans. The brand comes from Clearly Kombucha, a Molson Coors owned company, and was created by their incubation partner, LA Libations.

Huzzah has launched with three flavors: Juicy Pear, Strawberry & Hibiscus and Raspberry & Lemon. Each contains 15 calories and 3 grams of sugar per 12 ounce can. They are sweetened with a touch of sugar and feature natural flavors, black and green tea, and ginger root.

That being said, these products feel like the offspring of a kombucha and a sparkling water and are a good fit in the up and coming set of probiotic and prebiotic-infused “pop” products (e.g. Olipop, Poppi, Booch Pop). A good spot to be in 2021, in our opinion.

As far as taste goes, all three flavors are enjoyable and seem to have been formulated with the mainstream consumer in mind. There’s a light tang that is reminiscent of a kombucha, but it’s light and doesn’t get in the way of what are otherwise refreshing and crisp formulations. Otherwise, we think it just comes down to one’s own palate in terms of which flavor they’d find most enjoyable.

When it comes to packaging, Huzzah has a clean and simple design. The brand name, which is an informal/slang exclamation to express delight or satisfaction, has an innocuous and playful vibe to it that is both memorable and has the potential to be broad in its appeal.

That being said, we have two suggestions for Huzzah’s label. First, we’d love to see a direct callout for calories and sugar content. While the product isn’t at zero calories/sugar, we do think that it’s at a level that will have appeal to consumers. Second, we’d like to see a bit more differentiation between the three -- especially between Strawberry & Hibiscus and Raspberry & Lemon.

Overall, we think that Huzzah is a solid product line that will be able to hold its own against the other names that are in the “pop” set. This one feels a bit more like a seltzer than some of the other players, and that should help it carve out a niche of its own.