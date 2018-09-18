Covers Products: Chocolate Banana, Mango Creme, Strawberry Creme

Plant-based protein smoothie brand Koia’s new Fruit Infusions line is, as the name suggests, infused with real fruit and positioned to more directly target mainstream consumer smoothies.

Launching with three flavors, including Chocolate Banana, Mango Crème and Strawberry Crème, Fruit Infusions are soy and dairy free, low in sugar (6g), and high in protein (18g from hemp, brown rice, and pea proteins). All of this comes on top of a base of almond and coconut milks, with added sugar and monk fruit providing the sweetness. Much like Koia’s flagship line, Fruit Infusions ticks a lot of on-trend boxes and is also non-GMO certified.

While some of the included ingredients, such as monk fruit and pea protein, can sometimes prove challenging in terms of creating a great tasting product, Koia has worked around this nicely. The aftertaste is truly negligible and easy to look past considering the flavor profiles that they’ve created.

For our palates, the star of the show is Mango Crème. Made with alphonso mango puree, the product puts the fresh, sweet flavor of mango on center stage. We suspect that this won’t be the first flavor that consumers pick up, but it is the most impressive of the trio.

Next up is the Chocolate Banana. The combination of chocolate and banana makes for a product that’s rich and indulgent, but still very balanced and smooth. This is probably the most similar to one of their flagship flavors and, thanks to the chocolate, will probably be the best seller.

Finally, there’s Strawberry Crème. This flavor’s pinkish color appeals to the senses and is the most visually interesting of the SKUs. They’ve done a nice job of loading this product up with strawberry flavor, although the “crème” aspect is slightly unclear and might be better served with banana.

From a design perspective, these products continue with the same format of Koia’s other offerings. The branding is eye-catching, especially with the bright colors of these SKUs. It feels modern, healthy, and pretty intuitive, even with everything that they’ve packed into the front panel. And the 12 oz. bottle feels like the perfect format.

In the end, we think that Koia has done a nice job with all three of these flavors. There might be room for some slight refinement, but Fruit Infusions does a superb job of balancing great flavor with nutrition and ingredients that are very much on-trend.