Covers Products: Almond Latte - Classic Cold Brew, Almond Latte - Vanilla Cold Brew, Almond Latte - Cacao, Almond Latte - Golden Chai Tea, Almond Latte - Matcha Green Tea, Almond Latte - Thai Tea

Pop & Bottle’s Almond Lattes are a line of USDA Organic almond milk-based beverages. The products, which are packaged in 11 ounce plastic bottles, feature a clean list of ingredients, are free of refined sugar, and contain caffeine for an immediate pick-me-up.

There are seven varieties in the lineup, including Golden Chai Tea, Classic Cold Brew, Mocha Cold Brew (which we did not sample), Vanilla Cold Brew, Thai Tea, Cacao and Matcha Green Tea. The products are all fairly similar in terms of calories, ranging from 130 to 150 depending on the flavor, and there are 13 grams of sugar in all of the flavors. The products also contain 3-4 grams of protein and 2-3 grams of dietary fiber.

The other variable across the flavors is the level of caffeine, which, as the “latte” name suggests, is the primary function that the products offer. The Cacao flavor has the lowest with 25mg. From there, the Thai Tea and Golden Chai Tea have 60mg of caffeine and the Matcha has 80mg. Finally, the two cold brew-based SKUs, Classic Cold Brew and Vanilla Cold Brew, clock in at 130mg and 100mg, respectively.

When it comes to flavor, Pop & Bottle is definitely top notch and amongst the best RTD almond milks on the market today. The base of each formulation is water, almonds, dates, and Himalayan salt -- you won’t find any added sugars or stabilizers. You will, however, find monk fruit added to the Thai Tea and Golden Chai Tea, which are the sweetest tasting flavors in the lineup. Otherwise, each variety is flavored with real ingredients that can be easily understood by any consumer who picks them up.

For our palates, the coffee flavors (the ones that are most literally “lattes”) are the standouts of the line. The cold brew pairs quite nicely with the almond milk and we suspect that these probably have the biggest potential of the six SKUs. After that, we really liked the rich and indulgent flavor of Cacao and the grassy but smooth flavor of Matcha. The idea of a golden milk latte is a good one, but we’d like to see a little less sweetness in the Golden Chai Tea. The same can be said for Thai Tea, although this seems like a SKU that has much more niche potential than some of their other creations. But these two varieties are still quite enjoyable for what they are.

On the outside, Pop & Bottle has a clean and somewhat minimalist look. The bottles are fully wrapped, which gives it an opaque appearance (you can see through the bottle on the bottom). Each SKU has a label color that goes with the flavor and they are pretty easy to quickly identify, although the Cacao, Classic Cold Brew and Vanilla Cold Brew are somewhat similar.

The label features a black line that runs from the cap to the middle of the label where you’ll find a black circle with a cutout image of a bottle in the center of it. Below this is the Pop & Bottle logo, which is a text only logo. Directly underneath the logo, you’ll find the flavor name stacked on top of “almond latte” (the name of the product line). The final three lines of copy, which are used to call out “plant-powered, “no refined sugar,” the caffeine content with icons comparing it to the equivalent cups of coffee, and the USDA Organic seal.

While the core of what they’ve created is good, we think there is some room for improvement. Specifically, we’d like to see the branding pop a bit more. It feels muted due to its small size -- and the black line that runs up the label feels like a visual distraction. Either way, we’d like to see the Pop & Bottle logo and associated icon increased in size. In addition, the caffeine callout also could be made a bit larger. Otherwise, the coffee cup comparison feels just a bit too small.

Minor packaging and flavor suggestions aside, we think that Pop & Bottle’s Almond Lattes are very well executed and enjoyable offerings that are, as we said earlier, some of the best almond milk drinks out there today.