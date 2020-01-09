Covers Products: Blueberry Sage, Lime Ginger, Orange, Peach Tea, PineappleTurmeric, Raspberry Rose, Strawberry Lemonade

Poppi is the relaunched version of Mother, which appeared on the ABC series Shark Tank and was also the winner of the New Beverage Showdown 12. The revamped line features a slick, bright design and is being positioned as a prebiotic soda with apple cider vinegar.

There are seven flavors in the Poppi lineup: Orange, Lime Ginger, Peach Tea, Pineapple Turmeric, Strawberry Lemonade, Blueberry Sage and Raspberry Rose. The products have 4-5g of sugar and 15-20 calories per can; Fruit juice and apple cider vinegar are key ingredients, while a blend of cane sugar and stevia provide sweetness.

From a taste perspective, all the flavors are very drinkable, offering something like an elevated version of a diet CSD. The true standouts are Orange, Peach Tea, Strawberry Lemonade and Lime Ginger. These SKUs have both the cleanest taste and provide consumers with familiar flavors. The other varieties are slightly more complex, so we suspect that they might pull better with consumers who are accustomed to the flavor of ACV or who aren’t trying Poppi for the first time.

That being said, we really do like the flavor lineup that they’ve created. There’s plenty of variety for different palates, while the combination of added prebiotics, low calorie and low sugar offering something that we think will resonate with consumers.

As for the packaging, it’s a massive step up from Mother’s more artisanal look. The 12 oz. cans use a shrink sleeve label featuring a bright color scheme and illustrations that are slightly abstract depictions of the fruit used in each flavor. The designs are both eye-catching and attractive, while the Poppi name and logo are simple and memorable.

In terms of constructive feedback, we think that the flavor name should be larger or more prominently placed. In its current iteration, the flavor name is in small text that curves around the lower portion of the fruit illustration, which requires pretty close examination to read. And since the illustrations and colors are overly conceptual, we think consumers will have to read the flavor name, even after the first purchase, to identify which SKU is which.

Overall, Poppi is a massive step up from Mother. More importantly, we think the brand is now in a position to become a real player in the better-for-you CSD space.