Rambler Sparkling Water is a mineral water that launched earlier this year out of Austin, Tex. This latest entry into the fast-rising category is filtered with Texas limestone and has added minerals in 12 oz can..

From a taste perspective, this product achieves a nice happy medium between standard sparkling water products, most of which are filtered and don’t have mineral content, and a full blown sparkling mineral water (the other end of the spectrum with heavy mineral flavor). Rambler is soft and smooth, has a crisp level of carbonation, and finishes clean thanks to the lack of any flavoring. If you’re a sparkling water purist, it’s certainly a solid choice.

The packaging and branding lean very heavily on the product’s Austin roots. It’s mentioned twice on the front of the can, while the graphics and type treatment have a Southwestern vibe to them. Otherwise, the packaging is pretty minimalist and cleanly arranged to the point where it looks and feels like a premium product.

However, launching with a single, unflavored SKU doesn’t feel like the best approach. The sparkling water category is super crowded with players at both the high and low end and there’s basically every conceivable approach out there. According to some articles on the brand, flavors are going to be a part of the plan, but not as of the time of this review. We think it’s going to be challenging to get traction with just this one SKU.

Overall, Rambler is an enjoyable and nicely executed product, but we think the brand needs a bit more substance to be able to establish a beachhead in the category.