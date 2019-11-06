Covers Products: Mayan Cocoa - Gold Label

Released in October as a Whole Foods exclusive, REBBL Mayan Cocoa Gold Label is branded as an “ultimate super herb elixir.” The USDA Organic certified beverage includes four varieties of medicinal mushrooms as well as maca and ashwagandha.

The formulation is free of dairy, soy, and grain, using a coconut milk base that has been enhanced with hazelnut butter and sweetened with a blend of coconut sugar and stevia. Additional flavor ingredients include cocoa, cinnamon, vanilla, cayenne and pink sea salt.

On the nutritional front, the product has 250 calories, 6 grams of fiber, 6 grams of protein, 17 grams of fat and 9 grams of sugar per 12 oz. bottle. There’s also 10-20 mg of caffeine, MCTs, and the previously mentioned functional ingredients, depending on the SKU. REBBL does a nice job of disclosing the exact content of these ingredients on the side of the bottle.

When it comes to taste, this product exceeded our expectations; We were admittedly a bit hesitant when we saw the amount of functional ingredients, but the end result is very well crafted. The rich chocolate flavor hits your palate almost immediately, while the spice quickly starts to build. The product has some distinct cayenne flavor and it’s a really nice complement to the chocolate. We also taste notes of coconut, salt and hazelnut, while the added stevia is well masked.

On the outside, the product follows the same layout as the other REBBL Super Herbs drinks. In this case, there’s a gold label, which, along with the text “GOLD LABEL” sitting in the middle, gives this product a more serious and super-functional tone. This is furthered by the somewhat long list of hero ingredients that sits above the “Mayan Cocoa” callout. Having flavor be the literal last element on the label just heightens the focus on functionality.

While the package looks nice and definitely exudes the look of something that’s more potent than the core line, it also made us feel like it was going to taste inferior to their flagship products. If there were an actual compromise in flavor to get the added functionality, this would be a fine approach-- but since it’s not, we wish the “gold label” aspect of the brand didn’t completely take over the way it does.

Overall, we are really pleased with the concept and the execution of the liquid. Regardless of our questions about the approach to the label, Mayan Cocoa Gold Label represents some of REBBL’s best work yet.