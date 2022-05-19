Covers Products: Black Berry Elderberry (2022), Lemon Lime Ginger (2022), Orange Turmeric (2022)

Cold-pressed juice shot brand Vive Organic recently announced its first full size RTD product – Immunity Sparkling Drink, a three flavor line of certified organic sparkling beverages packaged in 12 ounce cans. The products have 40-45 calories per can, more than 20% fruit juice, and are enhanced with a cocktail of good-for-you ingredients.

These ingredients include vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin K, zinc, and quercetin as well as 2 grams of prebiotic fiber from chicory root inulin. Each of the three SKUs also calls out its own hero ingredient in the form of fresh pressed juices: turmeric for Orange Turmeric, ginger for Lemon Ginger, and elderberry for Black Berry Elderberry.

The products contain additional juices for flavor and sweetness, which, along with the use of monk fruit, allows the drink to have a mild sweetness with 7 grams of sugar and no added sugar. The formulation and nutritionals puts Vive Immunity more or less in the same space that’s occupied by the growing number of mid-calorie sparkling beverages that can be found in the natural set.

Fortunately, they’ve created some pretty tasty liquid, too. The fruit flavors taste like siblings of their more potent shot lineup and we think that the initial three flavors give consumers a good set of options to choose from: Orange Turmeric has sweet citrus followed by a light spice from turmeric and added black pepper; Lemon Lime Ginger has a sharper and less sweet citrus note and a spicy note of ginger; Blackberry Elderberry has a tart flavor and does not have any spice.

Our only feedback, which is the same feedback that we have for many products in the mid-calorie sparkling category, is that the finish has just a bit too much sweetener aftertaste. Otherwise, these products are all very well executed.

On the packaging front, Vive Immunity Sparkling Drink has a shrink sleeve label with a matte finish. The design of the can looks very much like a supersized version of Vive’s flagship shot line and, therefore, certainly makes good use of the brand’s existing IP.

The label copy has a top down hierarchy (logo, brand name, SKU name) that makes it pretty easy to quickly read it. There’s a large graphic for the hero fruits and callouts for USDA Organic, calories, and sugar content. At the top of the can, above the logo, you’ll find a ring of small text that mentions the immunity blend ingredients.

Again, all of this is pretty intuitive and we think that all of the immunity ingredients that they are using are well known and shouldn’t require education. Plus, the look and feel of the packaging both catches the eye and appeals to the senses, thanks to the bright fruit graphics.

Overall, we really like Vive’s move into a full sized RTD – and going sparkling is a good choice to boot. They’ve done a great job of launching with three very enjoyable flavors that should have mainstream appeal and can serve as a foundation for further SKU expansion.