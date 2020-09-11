291 Colorado Whiskey Arrives in Florida

Colorado Springs, CO – The award-winning whiskeys of Distillery 291 are now available online in Florida in partnership with LibDib distribution, extending the brand’s retail reach to a total of eleven states. The Colorado Springs-based distillery, which won World’s Best Rye Whiskey in the 2018 World Whiskies Awards, nine Liquid Gold awards from renowned whiskey expert Jim Murray as well as two US Micro Whisky of the Year (Runner Up) designations. 291 Colorado Whiskey is also available in CO, CA, OR, WY, TX, IL, WI, KY, VA, and NY.

“We are really excited about bringing Colorado Whiskey to Florida because there is nothing like savoring our unique Aspen finish amidst the palm trees,” said Distillery 291’s CEO and Founding Distiller Michael Myers. “We are also really pleased to be further expanding our footprint with our distribution partner, Libdib.”

While 291 Colorado Whiskey is launching throughout the entire state, the following flagship products can be found in the Tampa and Orlando markets now:

291 Colorado Bourbon Whiskey Single Barrel: A whiskey distilled from a bourbon sour mash in a copper pot still, and aged in American White Oak deep char barrels. Unique to Distillery 291, the bourbon is finished with toasted Aspen staves. This 100-proof whiskey is a San Francisco World Spirits Competition Double Gold winner and a 2019 American Whiskey Master award-winner.

291 Colorado Rye Whiskey Single Barrel: Presented at 101.7 proof and made from rye malt and sour mash, this rye whiskey is distilled in a copper pot still and aged in American White Oak deep char barrels. Like the bourbon, the rye is also finished with toasted Aspen staves. 291 Rye is a San Francisco World Spirits Competition Double Gold winner, a 2019 American Whiskey Master award-winner, and the recipient of the 2018 World’s Best Rye Whisky at The World Whiskies Awards.

291 Colorado Bourbon Whiskey Barrel Proof: This uncut version of our Colorado Bourbon is a one year, barrel-aged 127-proof whiskey distilled in a copper pot still. Finished with toasted, Colorado aspen staves and bottled at barrel proof, a high proof bourbon whiskey with greater depth and character.

This uncut version of our Colorado Bourbon is a one year, barrel-aged 127-proof whiskey distilled in a copper pot still. Finished with toasted, Colorado aspen staves and bottled at barrel proof, a high proof bourbon whiskey with greater depth and character. 291 Colorado Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof: Our Barrel Proof Colorado Whiskey is an uncut version of our flagship. A 127-proof rye whiskey, still smooth, yet with greater depth and character. Aged for one year in American white oak barrels and finished with charred aspen staves.

About Distillery 291

Distillery 291 is a small batch whiskey distillery nestled in the stunning foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Located in Colorado Springs, the distillery sits in the shadow of Pikes Peak where founder and CEO, Michael Myers, aims to replicate the taste, smell, and folklore of the Wild West. Today, Distillery 291 is distilling from grain to barrel to bottle, ten distinctive Colorado whiskeys. The young distillery has earned bushels of national and international awards for its spirits with the unique character and flavor of a bygone era, including the title of World’s Best Rye at the 2018 World Whiskies Awards. Distillery 291 embodies traditions of the past married with the boldness of the future: Rugged, Refined and Rebellious. Hardmade the Colorado way. For more information visit: distillery291.com.

About LibDib

LibDib, LLC, is a licensed wholesale distributor of alcoholic beverages enabled through a proprietary web-based technology platform. LibDib focuses on the evolution of alcohol distribution utilizing technology to provide three-tier compliant services for any brand. Using LibDib, restaurants, bars, and retailers legally and efficiently purchase boutique wines and craft spirits. The company is a proud partner of Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), who they formed a partnership with in November 2018. LibDib was founded in 2016, launched in March 2017, and is based in San Jose, California. For more information visit libdib.com.

For More Information:

https://www.distillery291.com