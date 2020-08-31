Austin Cocktails Launches DTC Platform With Thirstie Partnership

Austin Cocktails, a line of bottled, craft cocktails born from family heritage and tradition has partnered with Thirstie to make their ready-to-drink cocktails now available for online purchase and home delivery directly through Shop.AustinCocktails.com. Through the platform, Austin Cocktails offers three flavors — Cucumber Vodka Mojito, Ruby Red Cocktail, and Perfect Bergamot Orange Margarita – all of which are a blend of premium spirits with all-natural ingredients and mixers.

Started on August 15, Austin Cocktails is now available for delivery for residents of California, Florida, Illinois, New York, and Texas.

For More Information:

https://shop.austincocktails.com/