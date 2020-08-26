Baltimore Spirits Company Releases New Batch of Cask-Strength Whiskey

BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore Spirits Company has announced the release of a new cask-strength batch of their flagship Epoch Rye whiskey. This marks the fourth cask-strength batch of Epoch Rye that has been produced to date and the first released since early May. The new whiskey is available via contactless pickup at their distillery in the Union Collective, through their delivery service, and starting this Friday Maryland customers can have

it shipped to their homes.

Cask strength is a special term for whiskeys that haven’t been diluted following their aging process. Compared to two years for their regular Epoch Rye release, the cask- strength version has been aged for three full years and bottled without any water dilution, creating an especially flavorful and strong spirit. This Epoch Rye expression tops out at 122 proof.

This release of Epoch Rye also marks the launch of a new method for fans of Baltimore Spirits Company – who have adapted to the new challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic by offering curbside pickup and home delivery – to obtain their products through home shipping. The service is currently only available for Maryland residents.

“Whatever we can do to make our products more available to our consumers in Maryland, we’re going to do it,” said Lents. “We’ll be back in the tasting room one day, but, for now, we’re happy to come to you.”

Epoch Rye Cask Strength Batch #4 is only available directly from Baltimore Spirit Company starting this Friday through us.orderspoon.com/baltspiritsco for pick-up for $59.99, or by shipping for Maryland residents through their website at baltimorespiritsco.distilleryspirits.com/.

About Baltimore Spirits Company

Founded in 2015 by friends Ian Newton (CFO), Max Lents (CEO) and Eli Breitburg-Smith (Head Distiller), the Baltimore Spirits Co® distills premium, award-winning spirits that express the culture, chorus, and meaning of Baltimore, restoring an industry of rye whiskey and spirits manufacturing to Maryland. In their new, state-of-the-art distillery located in the Baltimore Union Collective building, they combine modern distillation techniques with Old World craftsmanship to create expressive spirits that can only come from bold, forward-thinking experimentation. Their portfolio includes Shot Tower® Gin (Gold Medal Winner at both the New York International Spirits Competition and San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Epoch Straight® Rye (Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Fumes Pumila® Smoked Apple Brandy, and Baltamaro®, a volume of flavored Amari consisting of Fernet, Coffee and Szechuan Amaro. For additional information visit baltimorespiritsco.com.

