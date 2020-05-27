Barrell Craft Spirits Launches Private Release Whiskey Series

Barrell Craft Spirits (BCS) has launched its highly-anticipated Private Release Whiskey Series. Each batch features a unique blend based around Barrell’s 18-year-old stocks of Kentucky Whiskey, which were then finished in a secondary barrel or cask.

Known best for sourcing and blending award-winning, unique aged spirits at cask strength, BCS’ Private Release Whiskey Series is a project in detailed blending on a scale small enough to allow extreme precision. It affords the team the opportunity to exercise its blending expertise while maintaining a single barrel-like scale controlled entirely by hand and by palate. While the company previously released a Private Release Rum Series last July, which sold out in two months, this is their first whiskey-focused series.

Led by Founder Joe Beatrice and Master Distiller Tripp Stimson, the BCS team consistently strives to become the most creative, forward-thinking and progressive whiskey blenders in the nation.That means sourcing the finest ingredients from around the world, and using them to blend spirits that are far greater than the sum of their parts. It also means maximizing the best attributes of each element. Every component changes the overall character of these blends, as does the barrel in which each is aged. For that reason, these whiskeys take months to polish and perfect.

“The Private Release Whiskey Series is hands down our most ambitious project to date,” said Company Founder Joe Beatrice. “We pride ourselves on pushing the creative envelope every day, exploring opportunities to source and blend outside the box, and showcase the world’s most exciting spirits.”

Private Release Barrels, which are a blend of whiskeys (vs. single barrels), offer retailers, bourbon clubs and whiskey aficionados alike, something truly unique. At BCS, every batch is produced as a limited release and has a distinct flavor profile. Because certain batches were purchased through retailers or clubs, or may only be available online, BCS has added a special section to its website which contains the full list of offerings and suggestions for where to buy. Each offering contains between 150-180 total bottles. The SRP for each 750ml bottle is $109. The “Private Release Whiskey Series” includes the following:

AH01 – KY Whiskey Finished in a Sauternes Barrel

AH02 – KY Whiskey finished in a Tokaji Barrel

AH03 – KY Whiskey finished in a Washington State Ice Wine Barrel

AH04 – KY Whiskey finished in a Jamaican Rum Cask

AH05 – KY Whiskey finished in a Sicilian Amaro Cask

AH06 – KY Whiskey finished in a Pedro Ximenez Sherry Barrel

AH07 – KY Whiskey finished in a Oloroso Sherry Barrel

AH08 – KY Whiskey finished in a Malmsey Madeira Barrel

AH09 – KY Whiskey finished in a Ratafia de Champagne Barrel

AH10 – KY Whiskey finished in a Ruby Port Barrel

AH11 – KY Whiskey finished in a Gewurztraminer Ice Wine Barrel

AH12 – KY Whiskey finished in a New York State Ice Wine Barrel

AH13 – KY Whiskey finished in a German Ice Wine Barrel

AH14 – KY Whiskey finished in a Calvados Cask

AH15 – KY Whiskey finished in an Apricot Brandy Barrel

AH16 – KY Whiskey finished in a Jamaican Rum Cask

AH17 – KY Whiskey finished in a Pear Brandy Cask

AH18 – KY Whiskey finished in an Armagnac Cask

AH19 – KY Whiskey finished in an Armagnac Cask

AH20 – KY Whiskey finished in a Pear Brandy Cask

AH21 – KY Whiskey finished in a Rhum Agricole Cask

AH22 – KY Whiskey finished in an Indiana Rye Barrel

AH23 – KY Whiskey finished in an Islay Single Malt Scotch Cask

AH24 – KY Whiskey finished in a Pedro Ximenez Sherry Barrel

Founded in 2013, BCSselects and blends products that explore different distillation methods, barrels and aging environments, and bottles them at cask strength. The company’s extensive stocks of high-quality casks means it can craft extraordinary blends and creative finishes that maximize the nuances of each ingredient. Every batch is produced as a limited release and has a distinct flavor profile.

At the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Barrell Bourbon Batch 021 received Double Gold and was named Best Bourbon and Best Small Batch Bourbon – both overall and within the 6-10 year category. Additionally, Barrell Bourbon Batch 020 and Barrell Rye Batch 003 were awarded Double Gold medals, while Barrell Bourbon Batch 022 earned a Gold Medal.The previous year, BCS captured “Best Small Batch Bourbon over 11 years old” (Barrell Bourbon Batch 018) as well as three Double Golds.

The Barrell Craft Spirits award-winning line of products is currently sold in 45 US states and online via www.barrellbourbon.com. Follow Barrell Craft Spirits on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Barrell Craft Spirits

Barrell Craft Spirits is an independent blender and bottler of unique aged, cask-strength sourced whiskey and rum spirits, that is recognized for its blending expertise. The company selects and blends products that explore different distillation methods, barrels and aging environments, and bottles them at cask strength. Every batch is produced as a limited release and has a distinct flavor profile.

For More Information:

https://www.barrellbourbon.com