Diageo Announces 2020 Special Releases Collection

Diageo is delighted to unveil the 2020 Special Releases Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection, inspired by the globally celebrated theme, ‘Rare by Nature’. Curated by Master Blender, Dr. Craig Wilson this exclusive selection is comprised of eight cask strength Single Malt Scotch whiskies, drawn from some of Scotland’s most beloved distilleries.

The highly anticipated annual collection once again explores unusual age points, experimental maturation techniques and welcomes our first-ever release finished in pot-still Caribbean rum casks. The encore theme highlights the extraordinary nature that surrounds each distillery, with each whisky visually brought to life through intricate illustrations that decorate the bottles.

Dr. Craig Wilson, Diageo Master Blender, says, “I’ve created this year’s Special Releases Collection, from some of my favorite distilleries across Scotland, with whisky enthusiasts in mind. For those who enjoy spicy flavors, my recommendation would be to try our Cardhu, and for those who favor rich, intense and smooth flavors my choice would be Mortlach 21 year old. If you are curious about discovering something very rare, the Pittyvaich – the single ghost distillery in our Special Releases Collection this year is an unforgettable dram.”

This one of a kind line-up highlights the diversity of Diageo’s most treasured reserves maturing in Scotland. With expressions from renowned to phenomenal and less-known locales, the unified collection marks the pinnacle moment in every whisky lover and spirit-enthusiast’s calendar.

For those curious to discover the very last drops from unique casks or savor a little taste of history, the collection includes: Pittyvaich, from the Speyside ghost distillery, finished in first fill ex-bourbon casks, a rare Highland expression of Dalwhinnie matured in refill hogshead casks filled in 1989, the best of Isle of Skye, Talisker, our foremost finished in pot-still Caribbean rum casks, and the stalwart Lagavulin, a perfect expression of this Islay distillery’s character.

The 2020 Special Releases Collection will be available in the U.S. in extremely limited quantities at select retailers beginning late Fall 2020.

Cardhu 11 Year Old

ABV: 56%

Region: Speyside

Cask: From refill, new, and ex-bourbon American oak Limited quantities worldwide

SRP $111

Cragganmore 20 Year Old

ABV: 55.8%

Region: Speyside

Cask: From refill casks and new fresh-charred casks. Limited quantities worldwide

SRP $171

Dalwhinnie 30 Year Old

ABV: 51.9%

Region: Highland

Cask: From refill hogsheads No. bottles available: 6,978 SRP $722

Lagavulin 12 Year Old

ABV: 56.4%

Region: Islay

Cask: From refill American oak casks Limited quantities worldwide

SRP $164

Mortlach 21 Year Old

ABV: 56.9%

Region: Speyside

Cask: From Pedro Ximenez & Oloroso Sherry seasoned casks No. bottles available: 7,692

SRP $755

Pittyvaich 30 Year Old

ABV: 50.8%

Region: Speyside

Cask: From first fill ex-bourbon casks No. bottles available: 7,056

SRP $525

Talisker 8 Year Old

ABV: 57.9%

Region: Isle of Skye

Cask: From pot-still Caribbean rum casks. Limited quantities worldwide

SRP $119

The Singleton of Dufftown 17 Year Old

ABV: 55.1%

Region: Highland

Cask: Matured only in refill American oak hogsheads. Limited quantities worldwide

SRP $145

For More Information:

https://www.diageo.com/