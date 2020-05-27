Dr. Stoner’s Fresh Herb Spirits Launch In California

Charleston, SC — Dr. Stoner’s Herb Infused Spirits announced the launch of their small batch craft made spirits brands in the state of California with the distributor, Fat & Happy Beverages.

Initial brands distributed include Dr. Stoner’s Fresh Herb Vodka, Dr. Stoner’s Smoky Herb Whiskey, and Dr. Stoner’s Tequila Hierba Loca. These will be followed by the Caribbean made, Dr. Stoner’s Island Bush Herb Rum and bourbon barrel finished Dr. Stoner’s Tequila Hierba Madura. These award winning spirits will provide Californians a unique new option for cocktails and mixed drinks. Dr. Stoner’s unique aromas and distinctive flavors will work well in Californian markets.

“We expect nothing less than a great launch pairing our fine products with Fat & Happy Beverages’ robust industry relationships”, said Dr. Stoner.

About Dr. Stoner’s Herb Infused Spirits

Founded in 2015 by Dr. Craig Stoner and David Baxter, Dr. Stoner’s produces premium, award-winning spirits that express a unique quality of base spirits combined with vibrant herbal infusions to produce remarkable cocktails. Dr. Stoner’s Herb Infused Spirits can also be enjoyed straight up or on the rocks. At 84 proof (42.0 % ABV) Dr. Stoner’s products have a trademark smooth finish with complex notes of distinctively infused aromas and flavors.

David Baxter stated, “Dr. Stoner’s Herb Infused Spirits are uniquely suited to the California market and will be appreciated and enjoyed by persons of all ages and backgrounds. Our brands truly have universal appeal.”

About Dr. Stoner’s Herb Infused CBD Tinctures

Dr. Stoner’s also produces a line of Botanical CBD Tinctures, Fresh Herb Blood Orange Yuzu CBD Tincture and Smoky Herb Ginger CBD Tincture. These Subcritical CO2 harvested Nano-sonicated tinctures can be taken sublingually or used as flavor enhancers in cocktails or mixed with alcohol free drinks. They deliver the highest quality bio available CBD and Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid rich products from farm to bottle using all natural ingredients with third party analysis of CBD and other cannabinoids. drstonerscbd.com

For More Information:

http://www.drstoners.com