Dry Fly Distilling Heats Up the Holidays with New Spiced Cran Canned Cocktail

Spokane, WA — If the stress of 2020 has got you too tired to even mix a drink, don’t fret! Dry Fly Distilling has you covered. Just in time for the holidays, the master minds at Dry Fly are adding to their award-winning canned cocktail lineup. The latest is a jazzy little number called, “Hooked on the Holidays Spiced Cran.”

As with the other “On the Fly” canned cocktails, Spiced Cran features Dry Fly Spirits and other premium ingredients. In this cocktail, Side Hustle Syrups brings the heat with the spicy cranberry, which perfectly complements Dry Fly’s vodka.

“This year has been a challenge for most everyone,” said Head Distiller Patrick Donovan. “We just wanted to help make the holidays a little easier for folks and give them a delicious cocktail to enjoy as they celebrate the season.”

Earlier this year Dry Fly introduced their Pacific Northwest favorite, Huckleberry lemonade as well as the classic Bloody Mary. Other canned cocktail options include Moscow Mule, Gin and Tonic and Spicy Lemonade.

“On the Fly” cocktails launched last year in the Northwest and the consumer response has been very positive as distribution continues to grow. The cocktails are available in four packs and sell for approximately $12.99 each. There are plans to add new cocktails to the lineup over time and to continue to increase distribution.

For More Information:

http://dryflydistilling.com/