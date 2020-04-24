English Whisky Co. Revives Rum Cask Whisky

There is nothing more reassuring in any down time than to see an old favourite back on the shelf. Originally known as chapter 7, and these days quite a bit older and far more refined, the Small Batch Rum Cask single malt whisky from The English Whisky Co. has been lovingly created by the team to keep you company in these trying times.

Bottled by the expert team at The English Whisky Co.; The Rum Cask release is available in two options: 156 bottles of 59.9% Single cask, cask strength (RRP £75) and 300 bottles at 46% strength Small Batch rum cask whisky. (RRP £47.50).

The English Rum Cask single malts have arrived just in time to toast St George’s Day on 23rd April.

Distilled in March 2014 and produced in rum casks, The English Rum Cask whiskies are sweet, soft and slightly spicy on the nose, with a mixture of vanilla and rum and raisin ice cream. They are fresh and citrusy with notes of tropical fruits, oaky and slightly nutty with a hint of marzipan.

On the palate the rum cask is soft, oily and spicy, again with citrus notes. The spice is slightly peppery with a hint of raisins, malty with fresh oak and salty and dry on the finish.

“We are very pleased to be able to reintroduce The English Rum Cask editions, which are a huge favourite and remind me of rum and raisin ice cream!” explains Andrew Nelstrop, managing director at The English Whisky Co. “At times like these, it’s nice to be able to do something positive and give whisky fans something to enjoy whilst spending more time at home. We’ve also launched them just in time for us to all raise a glass to St George on 23rd April,” he adds.

A family-owned and run business, The English Whisky Co. was the founder of English whisky when it opened its doors 14 years ago. As the industry leader it uses locally sourced ingredients to produces the finest English Single Malt at its distillery in Norfolk.

The English Cask Strength Rum Cask and 46% strength small batch rum cask are available to order online from www.englishwhisky.co.uk.

