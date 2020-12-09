Fast-Growing Sparkling Tequila Brand Onda Expands Distribution to New Markets

NEW YORK – Onda, a sparkling tequila brand for a new generation of drinkers, has announced its expansion into five new states: Florida, California, Ohio, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Since launching in July, Onda has expanded to close to 1,000 retail accounts and become a leader in the canned sparkling tequila category. In addition to the five new markets, Onda is also currently available in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, as well as online at drinkonda.com.

Onda has appointed the following distributors:

Florida—Breakthru Beverage

California—Young’s Market / RNDC

Massachusetts & Rhode Island—Atlantic Beverage Distributors

Ohio—Superior for the Cleveland and Columbus areas, NWO for the Toledo area, Bonbright for the Dayton area, and Stagnaro for the Cincinnati area.

“We have been blown away by the positive response to Onda so far and we are working hard to get our product into stores nationwide,” says Noah Gray, Co-founder and CEO of Onda. “We are incredibly excited to be working with best-in-class distribution partners in each new market we enter.”

The brand, which was co-founded by actress & entrepreneur Shay Mitchell, is currently available in Total Wine, Wegman’s, Shaws, BevMax, and many incredible independent retailers. In the first quarter of 2021, the brand will be launching into Safeway (CA), Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions (CA), Wawa (FL), ABC Fine Wines & Spirits (FL), Giant Eagle (OH) and a number of other major retailers.

About Onda:

Onda is a spirits brand for a new generation of drinkers. Onda’s first product is a line of canned sparkling tequila beverages, made with blanco tequila and real, legit juice. Onda’s beverages are 5% ABV, 100 calories, zero sugar, zero carbs and naturally gluten free. Onda’s brand is inspired by the surf style of the ‘90s. Learn more at drinkonda.com and @drinkonda.

For More Information:

https://drinkonda.com/