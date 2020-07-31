Freeland Spirits Introduces New Dry Gin

PORTLAND, Ore. — Freeland Spirits, an Oregon craft distillery founded, owned, and operated by women, announces a new addition to its lineup: Freeland Dry Gin. This London Dry, Navy-strength gin leads with juniper and is backed up with notes of pine forest, mulled spices, green olive and a hint of citrus, and clocks in at 57 percent ABV.

“We wanted to add a new style of gin to our portfolio so we can be more ‘ginclusive,’” said Freeland Spirits founder and CEO Jill Kuehler. “Freeland Gin, our original gin, evokes a lush garden, with notes of cucumber, fresh herbs, lemon zest, and a hint of spice.”

Freeland’s new dry-style gin is more like a forest – leading with juniper – and packs a punch, made in an over-proof style. Both tell a story of nature and provenance, but each has its own lane in terms of cocktails. For a Martini or Negroni, new Freeland Dry Gin, with its slightly savory edge, is ideal. Now, no matter what kind of gin cocktail you’re in the mood for, Freeland’s got you covered.

To celebrate the newest addition to its portfolio, Freeland is introducing a new Martini cocktail kit for sale in its tasting room ($60) and will host a virtual happy hour on Instagram on Thursday, July 30 at 5 p.m. PT with partner and Master Distiller Molly Troupe. Molly will talk about how she makes both styles of Freeland gin and answer questions about which gin works best with various cocktails. Make sure you’re following @FreelandSpirits on Instagram to get notified when they go live! New Freeland Dry Gin is delicious in a classic Martini. Try the signature Freeland Martini at your next virtual happy hour! Freeland Dry Gin is 114 Proof (57 percent ABV), and has a suggested retail price of $35.95. The gin is now available at the Freeland Spirits Tasting Room in Portland and will be available at retailers in Oregon, Washington, California, Florida, Illinois, and New York. All Freeland products are also available through a number of online partners here.

About Freeland Spirits

Freeland Spirits was founded by Jill Kuehler in 2017 and takes its name from Kuehler’s grandmother, a personal role model whom she calls Meemaw, who (somewhat ironically) was a lifelong nondrinker but taught her women can be whatever they want to be. Freeland Spirits has a “grain-to-glass” philosophy and creates superior spirits that celebrate all the Northwest has to offer. Master Distiller Molly Troupe has a background in biochemistry and a Masters Degree in Distillation from Heriot-Watt University in Scotland. The Freeland Spirits portfolio includes gin, bourbon, Genever-inspired Geneva and Freeland rye whiskey is slated for release in 2022.

