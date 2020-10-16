Hiatus Tequila Announces Partnership with Massanois to Expand its Distribution to New Jersey

Hiatus Tequila, the award-winning ultra-premium tequilas launched in 2018, announces its partnership with Massanois to expand its distribution to New Jersey and enhance its footprint in the New York market. The partnership marks Massanois’s first-ever tequila in its portfolio.

Benjamin Fischbach, a partner at Massanois, discovered Hiatus during a tasting, and he immediately fell in love with the brand before realizing it was self-distributing. For Hiatus, Massanois’s portfolio of independent, locally sourced, and family-owned brands made it a great fit.

Hiatus’s expressions of premium tequilas are produced in collaboration with a third-generation award-winning tequila family at La Cofradía, located just outside of the town of Tequila. Throughout its portfolio of ultra-premium tequilas, Hiatus stays true to how real tequila should taste; agave forward, naturally clean yet complex, ideal for sipping neat, on the rocks or shining in a cocktail. Hiatus is made from 100% agave azul, which is allowed to fully mature for up to 8 years in the Tequila Valley, near the distillery, in the State of Jalisco. Founder Kristopher DeSoto praises the distillery’s commitment to traditional methods and sustainable practices. After a slow roast in masonry ovens, the agave is crushed with several custom-made screw press extractors, which act like a giant corkscrew, squeezing the agave’s fibers and releasing its sweet nectar. Pressing rather than pulverizing the agave allows sweeter, rounder flavors to come through in the tequila.

“We deal with family-owned wineries and distilleries and are excited to partner with Kristopher and Hiatus,” said Fischbach. “He lived in Mexico for many years, visited a range of distilleries to truly understand their processes, and ultimately created Hiatus in collaboration with the best family-owned distilleries in the industry.”

For DeSoto, this new partnership means he and his team will have a more experienced team of wine & spirits professionals showcasing the brand to the market. “We’re thrilled to partner with Massanois, a like-minded distributor, that is eager to participate in the booming agave spirits category. We’re excited for the opportunity to expand our footprint in New York and enter the sizable New Jersey market, both of which represent significant opportunity for us.”

Hiatus is now available for purchase at various on and off-premise accounts with a suggested retail price of $43.99 for the Blanco, $48.99 for Reposado and $59.99 for Añejo per 750ml size, 40% alc./vol., across New York and New Jersey. Hiatus Tequila encourages you to take a break, seek balance, and pursue what matters most.

About Hiatus Tequila If you’re like us, you love tequila. We wanted to make real tequila, a natural tequila. We are a passionate group of like-minded individuals driven by the pursuit of a more pure and elevated way of life. We set out to find a distillery in the place that gave tequila its name. In the town of Tequila, in Jalisco, Mexico, we found a family that makes award-winning tequila—traditionally, transparently, and passionately. Together, with La Cofradiìa, we crafted something unique, while staying true to how real tequila should taste. Hiatus Tequila is naturally clean yet complex, ideal for sipping neat, but also shines in a cocktail. Just as we were inspired to make our dream of this tequila come true, we hope you’ll be inspired to take a break, seek balance, and pursue what matters most. Go on Hiatus from the everyday, you deserve it.

Hiatus has garnered numerous awards and accolades from the spirits industries most well-respected authority figures, including a momentous 95 rating for its Añejo expression from Wine Enthusiast Magazine and several medals, including Gold, from the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. It was named one of the Top 100 Spirits by Wine Enthusiast and Top 29 Bottles of Booze by Esquire Magazine in 2019. Hiatus can be found in NY, NJ, MO, IN and FL or at shophiatustequila.com. For additional information and updates, please visit hiatustequila.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook at @hiatustequila

About Massanois

Massanois is a New York City based national importer and direct distributor. We curate and represent a portfolio of quality-driven family owned wineries and craft distilleries. We are direct (Importer & Distributor) in New York, New Jersey, California, Washington DC and Virginia, and work in another 35 States with a network of like-minded, independent, quality distributors throughout the USA.

It’s our mission to find exceptional, well-priced wines and spirits from around the world to distribute to quality restaurants, retailers and distributors. Ultimately, it is not about us; it’s about the vine-growers and distilleries and the heart and soul they put into each bottle. We work to tell the unique story of each winery and distillery, connecting our customers with great wines and spirits from Argentina, Austria, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland, Spain and the United States. For additional information and updates, please visit massanois.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook at @massanois

For More Information:

https://www.hiatustequila.com/