Holla Spirits Expands Distribution in Pennsylvania

YORK, PA – Holla Spirits, a millennial-owned, award-winning spirits company, has expanded distribution of its vodkas in Pennsylvania. Ten varieties of Holla’s 13 vodkas can now be found in over 200 Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia. Holla first introduced its original vodka in 12 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in 2018.

“We’re incredibly excited to offer our vodkas to more Pennsylvanians through Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores,” said Holla Spirits President Patrick Shorb. “Throughout the pandemic-related disruptions, more consumers in the state discovered our Pennsylvania-produced spirits and ordered from us online. Now, they can find Holla Vodka on the shelves at their neighborhood liquor store.”

The brand’s expansion was in process prior to the March 17 shutdown of all Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores, and ultimately delayed over five months as re-opening proceeded. Holla sells its vodkas in traditional glass bottles and flexible pouches. The pouches have proven to be more durable than bottles during shipment and feature the additional advantages of being lightweight and portable. Consumers in Pennsylvania can purchase Holla’s products directly at HollaSpirits.com. Spirits are shipped directly to homes with valid adult identification.

Holla Vodkas are made in York, PA from corn or sugar cane, depending on the infusion, and all of its vodkas are naturally gluten-free, non-GMO and kosher.

About HOLLA® Spirits:

Holla Spirits, LLC is a York, PA-based, millennial-owned company dedicated to creating innovative spirits that resonate with like-minded consumers. The company’s original and flavored vodkas provide an alternative for those interested in a fun, fresh, progressive and accessible vodka for future generations. Holla blends its vodkas using high quality base distillates and flavor ingredients, with over a dozen distinct variations.

Holla is distributed by the country’s largest distributor, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. It was the first Pennsylvania spirits company to introduce its vodkas in a flexible pouch for direct to home delivery and those living an active lifestyle. The company has received numerous national awards and media attention. In 2018, Tipsy Bartender named Holla vodka one of the top “millennial alcoholic drinks that are the future of booze.” In 2020, Beverage Dynamics included Holla in four of nine vodka trends to watch for 2020.

For More Information:

https://www.hollaspirits.com