Holla Spirits Now Available for Instant Home Delivery in Washington D.C.

YORK, PA – Holla Spirits, a millennial-owned company, has announced a partnership with the delivery service goPuff to bring its award-winning vodkas right to customers’ (21+) homes in Washington D.C.

The two Pennsylvania-based companies share a common story. Both of their co-founders attended college together: Holla Spirits founders Patrick Shorb and Matt Glaser were roommates at Penn State University; goPuff founders Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola were sophomores at Drexel University when they founded goPuff. Both companies also share a mission to support and bring change to their respective markets with a focus on what matters to the customer.

Through goPuff, customers 21+ can order four of Holla’s specialty vodkas – Lemon’s End™, Cherry It™, Buji Fuji™ and P B V peanut butter vodka – directly to their door, day or night.

“As one of the country’s premier home delivery platforms, goPuff is an ideal partner to distribute our vodkas to consumers who live, think and drink like us,” said Shorb, Holla Spirits president. “We prefer to work with next-generation businesses who share our vision of shaking up the status quo and keeping like-minded consumers at the core of everything we do. The goPuff team is one of the most innovative we know. We couldn’t be prouder to a part of their platform.”

The go-to solution for immediate, everyday needs, goPuff delivers thousands of essentials, from cleaning supplies, home needs and OTC medications to food and drinks in just minutes from local facilities.

Holla Vodka will be available on goPuff’s “goBooze” section for convenient at-home delivery. With the hospitality industry constrained, at-home cocktail making continues to gain popularity. Holla’s uniquely blended flavors use higher quality ingredients than traditional brands, making go-Puff’s delivery channel ideal for delivering D.C. consumers a fun fresh alternative.

In 2018, Tipsy Bartender named Holla vodka one of the top “millennial alcoholic drinks that are the future of booze.” In 2020, Beverage Dynamics included Holla in four of nine vodka trends to watch for 2020.

Holla Vodkas are made in York, PA from corn or sugar cane, depending on the infusion, and all of its vodkas are naturally gluten-free, non-GMO and kosher.

About HOLLA® Spirits:

Holla Spirits, LLC is a York, PA-based, millennial-owned company dedicated to creating innovative spirits that resonate with like-minded consumers. The company’s original and flavored vodkas provide an alternative for those interested in a fun, fresh, progressive and accessible vodka for future generations. Holla blends its vodkas using high quality base distillates and flavor ingredients, with over a dozen distinct variations.

