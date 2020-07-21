IZO Premium Agave Spirits Maintains Commitment to Sustainability and Community

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – IZO agave spirits maintains a steadfast commitment to community and sustainability, relying on local area talent and resources to craft the trademark clean, smooth flavor found in every sip. Established by Gaston Martinez – a native of Mexico – IZO is a collection of premium, handcrafted agave spirits, produced sustainably right in the heart of rural Durango according to centuries of tradition. Firmly rooted in community values and cultural heritage, the IZO team works to uphold and preserve a proud legacy of partnership with the land and its resources as they produce an inspired collection of spirits, including an award-winning Mezcal.

“Every element of IZO – from the design of our bottles to the pure-distilled spirit within – shares a rich cultural story of this land and its people,” explains Martinez. “We understand that the strength of our business depends on the well-being of our natural resources and surrounding community, so we take our role as caretaker seriously.”

IZO’s recipe for lasting success includes updating a uniquely old-world approach with a steadfast commitment to modern sustainable measures. The company begins by responsibly sourcing the agave and desert spoon growing wild and free on local ranches. Every batch is hand-harvested to preserve peak quality while ensuring the safety and longevity of area wildlife. After distilling, the IZO team reduces waste by repurposing the processed natural plant fibers, returning them to area ranchers for use as livestock bedding.

IZO also takes a proactive and community-minded approach to natural resource conservation, relying on its own well and water treatment plant to help ease the burden on surrounding infrastructure. In addition, Martinez and his crew utilize solar panels to help power their operation and drastically reduce the company’s carbon footprint. In an effort to support and strengthen the Durango economy, IZO seeks to hire local talent while taking every opportunity to share renewable resources with area ranchers.

Each sip of IZO premium spirits joyfully celebrates centuries of tradition expressed through a modern environmental approach that is meticulously controlled from ground to glass. From the locally-sourced Onyx or wood featured atop the bottle to the elegant, minimalist design that allows the artisanal spirit within to shine, every element artfully conveys its point of origin. Delicious alone or in cocktails, toast every moment with the smooth, all-natural flavor of IZO premium spirits, available now at select Costco stores. Learn more about the IZO brand and shop its historic collection of pure-distilled agave spirits – including Mezcal Joven, Mezcal Reposado, Mezcal Añejo, Mezcal Ensamble, Sotol, Bacanora and Tequila Extra Añejo Cristalino – at IZOMezcal.com.

About IZO Agave Spirits:

For More Information:

https://izomezcal.com