Koloa Rum Company Announces Hand Sanitizer Production

Kalaheo, Kaua`i, Hawai`i – Koloa Rum Company announces today that the distillery has expanded production capabilities to produce hand sanitizer in response to the needs of first responders and healthcare organizations in the County of Kaua`i.

Koloa Rum Company has been moving quickly to develop and produce hand sanitizers in accordance with FDA guidelines. In mid-March, the company produced and donated an initial 15-gallon batch of sanitizer to Kaua`i County first responders and essential workers at Kaua`i Coffee Company. Soon after the initial batch was produced, new guidelines for hand sanitizer production were released by the FDA and TTB (Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau), which required the company to suspend production until necessary ingredients were received and protocols were put in place.

Koloa Rum Company has since obtained all necessary information and required ingredients, has registered with the FDA as a producer, and has received assigned NDCs (National Drug Codes) for each bottle size in production. The company is also working closely with Brian Carter, compounding pharmacist and principal of Westside Pharmacy on Kaua`i to ensure that production processes, ingredients and protocols are in accordance with FDA guidelines and standards.

Koloa Rum has resumed hand sanitizer production this week, producing 500 gallons of hand sanitizer that will be bottled in 1.75 liter and 200ml plastic bottles with tamper evident screwcaps. Koloa Kaua`i Sanitizer will be donated to local health care providers, care homes, first responders, and county workers, and Koloa Rum Company will continue to produce and distribute product as long as there is a critical need. Depending on the need from the community of Kaua`i and surrounding Hawaiian Islands, the company is also considering increasing production and broadening distribution to meet those needs.

Koloa Rum Company President and CEO Bob Gunter asks that Kaua`i County organizations in need of donations connect with him directly by emailing Bob@KoloaRum.com.

“We are honored and grateful to be in a position where we can support our community by producing a product critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Gunter. “Our focus is on meeting the needs of Kaua`i’s first responders and front-line workers that are so selflessly serving our community during this time.”

Koloa Rum Company was founded to create superior Hawaiian rums and ready-to-drink cocktails using locally sourced ingredients. In doing so, Koloa Rum provides quality employment opportunities for the community of Kaua`i and meaningful support to the local agricultural industry by increasing cultivated acreage and preserving open space.

About Koloa Rum Company

Established in 2009, Koloa Rum Company produces artisanal, single-batch Hawaiian rum and ready-to-drink cocktails at its distillery in Kalaheo, Kaua`i and operates Hawai`i’s first distilled spirits Tasting Room and Company Store. The company’s award-winning portfolio includes its premium Kaua`i White, Gold, Dark, Spice, Coconut, Coffee and Aged rums, in addition to a collection of delicious ready-to-drink cocktails. Products are available for purchase online, at select retailers nationwide, as well as in New Zealand, Australia, Canada and Japan. For more information, visit www.koloarum.com.

For More Information:

https://www.koloarum.com