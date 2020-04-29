Koloa Rum Company Expands Mainland Distribution, Lands Walmart Florida Accounts

Kalaheo, Kaua`i, Hawai`i – Hawai`i’s award-winning Koloa Rum Company announces the expansion of mainland distribution for its premium rums and ready-to-drink blends to Virginia, Wisconsin and Michigan, in addition to securing new retail accounts with Walmart stores throughout Florida.

“Since opening the distillery in 2009, we have been firing on all cylinders to increase revenues, expand availability, and grow the Koloa Rum brand into one of the most recognized names in premium spirits,” said Bob Gunter, President & CEO of Koloa Rum. “We recently celebrated our 10th year in the business, and with the current build-out of our new, larger distillery, we remain focused on expanding mainland distribution to make our award-winning portfolio readily available throughout the U.S. and around the world.”

Koloa Rum products are now available at 15 Festival Foods stores, and will soon be available at local retailers throughout Wisconsin via Johnson Brothers, a leading, family-owned distributor of wine, spirits, and beer.

In Michigan, Koloa Rum can be found at retail locations, restaurants and bars throughout the state via Imperial Beverage, a top 10 statewide beer, wine & spirits wholesaler established in 1933.

In Virginia, Koloa Rum products will soon be sold at select retail outlets across the state, and are currently available to residents through online ordering via the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC). Interested consumers can visit abc.virginia.gov/products to order Koloa Rum for pickup at a local ABC store.

Throughout Florida, Koloa Rum products will now be readily available to consumers at 48 Walmart stores. The retail chain will carry Koloa Kaua`i Coconut and Coffee rums, as well as ready-to-drink varieties including the brand’s Hawaiian Mai Tai Cocktail, Hawaiian Rum Punch and Hawaiian Pineapple Passion Rum Cocktail in 40 cities across the state.

Koloa Rum Company was founded to create superior Hawaiian rums and ready-to-drink cocktails using locally sourced ingredients. In doing so, Koloa Rum provides quality employment opportunities for the community of Kaua`i and meaningful support to the local agricultural industry by increasing cultivated acreage and preserving open space.

About Koloa Rum Company

Established in 2009, Koloa Rum Company produces artisanal, single-batch Hawaiian rum and ready-to-drink cocktails at its distillery in Kalaheo, Kaua`i and operates Hawai`i’s first distilled spirits Tasting Room and Company Store. The company’s award-winning portfolio includes its premium Kaua`i White, Gold, Dark, Spice, Coconut, Coffee and Aged rums, in addition to a collection of delicious ready-to-drink cocktails. Products are available for purchase online, at select retailers nationwide, as well as in New Zealand, Australia, Canada and Japan. For more information, visit koloarum.com.

For More Information:

https://www.koloarum.com