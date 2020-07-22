Mixologists Julie Reiner and Elayne Duff Join Copalli Rum As Global Ambassadors

Punta Gorda, Belize – Copalli Rum has announced the appointment of industry veterans Elayne Duff and Julie Reiner as Global Ambassadors. A single estate organic rum made with 3 simple ingredients in the heart of the Belizean Rainforest, these appointments accompany Copalli Rum’s expansion into the New York and Florida markets with Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. With a dedication to showcasing sustainable production and socially responsible and ethical operations, Copalli Rum is positioned to become a catalyst in the evolution and a premiumization of the rum category.

Julie Reiner and Elayne Duff are widely recognized in the industry for their work in reshaping the cocktail landscape. Before Duff founded on-trade consulting consultancy firm, Duff on the Rocks, she was Head Mixologist and Luxury Spirit Brand Ambassador with Diageo and has appeared on the hit show Bar Rescue. Reiner is the co-owner of award-winning NYC bars Clover Club and Leyenda, and is a published author of at-home cocktail book, The Craft Cocktail Party: Delicious Drinks for Every Occasion. In addition to running their individual businesses, Reiner and Duff will now add Global Ambassadors to their resume. As such, they will lead training and education programs for industry professionals and consumers, while partnering with bartenders across the United States to drive support for Copalli’s zero impact operation and pledge for environmental sustainability.

Copalli’s pledge and practice in sustainability and the Copal Tree Distillery’s community support, attracted both women to want to join the leadership team, building the new brand from the rainforest of Belize. “We all need to make responsible choices when sourcing ingredients and make a real effort to reduce our carbon footprint.” says Reiner. “I have a policy in life that I only work with brands that I enjoy and believe in,” says Elayne Duff. “The founders of this brand are inspiring and not only believe in creating a quality product, but also taking pride in the use of only natural ingredients, employing sustainable practices, and ensuring that there is support for the local Belize community. I’m excited to play a leading role in the Copalli Mission.”

The brand is eager to utilize Reiner and Duff’s expertise in mixology and sustainability to set a new standard and enable bars across the country in taking a step forward towards becoming more eco-friendly. “Environmental principles should be a core value for all tiers in the industry, and we believe our Global Ambassadors share the rewarding satisfaction of crafting great cocktails while remaining socially conscious,” says CEO, Nick Anderson. “Copalli is honored and fortunate to be partnering with Julie and Elayne to tell our brand story. Their incredible backgrounds complement each other and their passion for advocating the mission of Copalli Rum will elevate the conversation with our customers and consumers. We sought discerning mixologists like Julie and Elayne to act as disruptors within the rum category, and create a greater understanding and transparency around ingredients, production process, and age statements.”

Copalli Rum is currently available in the U.S. at select in-store and online retailers across the country including California, Florida and New York, and in Europe including the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and more.

For more information on Copalli Rum, please visit copallirum.com and follow #DiscoverCopalli on Facebook and Instagram @copallirum.

About Copalli Rum

Copalli Rum, a single estate organic rum made in the heart of the Belizean Rainforest, launched in late 2018. Copalli is crafted with passion and sustainability at its core, made from just three simple ingredients including heirloom sugar cane, yeast, and filtered rainforest canopy water sourced directly from the distillery’s farm.

The Copal Tree Distillery is zero-impact and powered by sustainable, regenerative biomass and the process supports full-circle conversion of waste from production into agricultural inputs. The sugarcane used to produce the rum is grown on Copal Tree Farms, so all levels of products can be overseen from start to finish. Copalli uses the rainwater to proof their rum down to drinking strength.

A sense of community is a pillar that has driven Copalli Rum since its inception. Copalli Rum founders have been committed to supporting the local Belizean community for over 20 years. In addition, the Copal Tree Distillery supports the education of the local community by awarding grants for local children to continue their schooling and has created programs that support and promote sustainable management of natural resources; environmental, marine, terrestrial conservation and education; healthy ecosystems that support biodiversity and sustainable agriculture.

Reflecting the terroir of the tropical Belizean farm where it’s produced, Copalli redefines the craft rum category with two grades of product that can be sipped on their own or as an ideal base for classic and modern rum cocktails; current expressions include White and Barrel Rested.

For More Information:

https://www.copallirum.com