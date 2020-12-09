OAX Original Debuts Line of Limited Edition Wild Agave Mezcals in High Design Bottles

NEW YORK, NY — A first of its kind, OAX is a mezcal company rooted in art and storytelling while aiming to redefine the premium mezcal market. Crafted by exclusively using wild, single-origin foraged agave ranging from 12 to 25-years-old, the debut line of OAX Original® includes three intriguing expressions designed to capture the beauty and perfection of this highly sought-after artisanal spirit. Officially launching nationwide in the U.S. on December 3, 2020, at oaxoriginal.com, OAX is pleased to introduce their luxury small batch mezcales, Arroqueño, Tobalá, and Tepeztate, to the public in three striking matte bottles designed by artists to echo Mexico’s architecture, history and culture.

Inside each ceramic bottle lies a rare, haute drinking experience showcasing deep and complex flavor profiles. Each variety is a mezcal meant to be sipped and appreciated for its unparalleled taste, sensual bouquet and individuality. Retailing at $110-180 per bottle with limited quantities of about 900 bottles per varietal available, OAX is a top shelf spirit that challenges the way we see and encounter mezcal, while still maintaining the traditions and heritage of Oaxaca, the epicenter of mezcal production. More about the brand’s mission, process, design and details on each of the OAX Original® expressions are outlined below.

◊ MISSION: The “Search for Beauty” is the driving force behind OAX Original®, and this quest unequivocally intersects with art. The brand acts as a collaborative artistic endeavor presenting the distinctive flavors and raw beauty of wild agave through its three limited-edition expressions while extending its representation into the world of art through partnerships with designers, musicians, visual artists, chefs, photographers and more.

◊ DESIGN: The three bottles in black (Arroqueño), white (Tobalá) and pink (Tepeztate), are produced in Pachuca, Mexico, and designed by OAX Original® Creative Team, Laura Giraudo and Roberto Bernasconi, co-founders of Bardo Industries– an interdisciplinary Design Studio based in Brooklyn, NY. The bottle itself draws inspiration from vernacular Mexican architecture, a blend between the mysterious monolithic pre-Hispanic architecture and Euro-American Modernist designs spearheaded by Luis Barragán and presently embodied in the work of architects Frida Escobedo, Maurico Rocha and Gabriela Carrillo, among others. OAX Original® comes in a silkscreened kraft box, equating the unboxing experience with that of an art piece or a design item. “Our bottle is more than a container. It’s the representation of OAX in space. It’s unsettling, convulsive and cryptic, an ‘obscur objet du désir’. It’s a statement, a preamble to the drinking experience, it’s the unexpected,” says Bernasconi.

◊ PROCESS: Each of the unique mezcales is made from wild agave plants found in the semi-arid Central Valleys of Oaxaca. Once foraged from this mountainous region, the hearts of the agaves are slow cooked in the ground with oak and mesquite, stone-ground by horse, then wild yeast fermented in pine barrels before being double distilled. All plants are picked at the agave’s premium and brought to distillation at their maturity point, ensuring an extraordinary mezcal experience. This initial batch of mezcals was crafted by Maestro Mezcalero Enrique Hernandez Zenea whose family have held the mezcal making tradition from San Luis Del Rio, Oaxaca, for over three generations.

◊ EXPRESSIONS:

Arroqueño — 100% Agave (A. Americana). Maturity: Between 14-18 years (black bottle)

Tasting/Nose — This mezcal has a semi silver tonality, with subtle wooden and cooked agave aromas. There is buttery palatability with hints of sweet coffee. It is a drink of thick body that leaves a taste of coffee and almonds in the palate once drank.

Tobalá — 100% Agave (A. Potatorum). Maturity: ~12 years (white bottle)

Tasting/Nose: Tobalá has a clear tone and an explosive and complex flavor. There are sweet floral and herbal hints in its silky-textured body, leaving a taste of almond after drinking it. It is ideal as an aperitif or digestif after eating foods of high caloric content.

Tepeztate — 100% Agave (A. Marmorata). Maturity: ~25 years old (pink bottle)

Tasting/Nose: This is a mezcal of pristine and dense body, with intense citrus aromas that develop into smoky and wet earth tastes. These flavors result from an aging process of 25-year-old plants. There is a warm and refreshing lasting sensation in the mouth after drinking it.

All OAX Original® mezcales can be purchased online at shop.oaxoriginal.com. Nationwide shipping available, some restrictions by state apply.

ABOUT OAX ORIGINAL:

For More Information:

https://www.oaxoriginal.com