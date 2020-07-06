Onda Launches With Sparkling Tequila

NEW YORK — Onda, a spirits brand for a new generation of drinkers, has launched with a line of premium canned sparkling tequila beverages. Onda is available for purchase nationally at drinkonda.com and in select retail locations throughout the greater New York City area.

Onda’s beverages are made with blanco tequila from a woman-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. The tequila is carefully mixed with sparkling water and real fruit juice to create a finished drink that tastes light and refreshing with just a hint of tequila. Each 12 oz. can is 5% alcohol, 100 calories, zero sugar, zero carb and naturally gluten free.

Drawing from the nostalgic surf style of LA, the Onda brand is infused with the spirit of endless summer. The brand’s vibrant visual identity, anchored by its signature Onda orange, stands apart in a category defined by a sea of white cans.

Onda is co-founded by Noah Gray (Chief Executive Officer), Max Dworin (Chief Operating Officer), Kelli Adams (Chief Creative Officer) and Shay Mitchell (Chief Brand Officer). Obsessed with tequila soda, the team shared a vision to elevate the ready-to-drink alcohol space with a new take on their favorite drink.

“Over the past year, as our friends drank hard seltzer with mystery alcohol and cheap ingredients, we were thirsty for something better,” said Noah Gray, Co-founder and CEO of Onda. “We designed Onda to raise the bar by focusing on high-integrity ingredients we actually want to drink.”

“Tequila soda is hands-down my favorite drink, and I’m really excited about the opportunity to create a beverage brand that is rooted in quality and shared experiences,” said Shay Mitchell, Co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of Onda.

Onda is launching in partnership with 25madison. 25madison is a NYC-based venture studio, which incubates companies from the ground up and invests in early-stage companies. Onda has raised over $1 million in venture capital funding from 25madison and other strategic investors.

“Onda is uniquely positioned to tap into the biggest trends in the alcohol industry: hard seltzer, canned cocktails, tequila and e-commerce,” said Kirk Posmantur, Co-founder of 25madison and early investor in Tequila Avión. “We partnered with Noah, Max, Kelli and Shay because they bring the requisite skills and vision to transform how a new generation enjoys, experiences and shops spirits brands.”

The company is also announcing the launch of Onda Beach Club, a social community and virtual vacation space for the social distancing era. Members gain special access to the Onda brand, including promotions, new products, exclusive merchandise drops and future creative projects and collaborations. Members can sign up at drinkonda.com.

About Onda: Onda is a spirits brand for a new generation of drinkers. Onda’s first product is a line of canned sparkling tequila beverages, made with blanco tequila and real, legit juice. Onda’s beverages are 5% ABV, 100 calories, zero sugar, zero carbs and naturally gluten free. Onda’s brand is inspired by the surf style of the ‘90s. Learn more at drinkonda.com and @drinkonda.

About 25madison: 25madison is an NYC-based venture studio, incubating companies from the ground up and investing in early-stage companies. Learn more at 25madison.com.

Media Contact: Moxie Communications Group on behalf of Onda at onda@moxiegrouppr.com.

For More Information:

http://drinkonda.com/