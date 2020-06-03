Pernod Ricard Announces Partnership With the United Nations’ Educate All Platform

PARIS — Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) has announced the launch of free online sustainable and responsible bartending training modules. The courses are accessible to all legal-drinking-aged adults, through the EdApp mobile learning platform, as part of the EducateAll initiative in collaboration with UNITAR (United Nations Institute for Training and Research). EducateAll is a global initiative designed to democratize learning and increase global access to high-quality adult education. The joint initiative of UNITAR and EdApp has established a free global course library, already hosting approximately 50,000 lessons daily.

The COVID-19 crisis has hit the hospitality industry hard. It is a time to prepare the future we wish to achieve, one that is prosperous for the planet, its people and its communities. Solidarity, sustainability and responsibility will be paramount. It is in this spirit that UNITAR and EdApp have gotten involved in this online training. The course is available worldwide and targets both bartenders and bar owners to educate them on sustainable and responsible practices for the greener and more inclusive ‘The Bar World of Tomorrow.’.

Pernod Ricard, through its in-house training group Pernod Ricard University, has developed the courses in partnership with anti-waste bartending duo TrashTiki and the Sustainable Restaurant Association. It covers all aspects of sustainability and responsibility – from fresh ingredient use to responsible serving of alcoholic beverages to waste management – directly aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is based on four pillars (ingredients, service, bar and staff) and assesses each through the 5Rs model: Rethink, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Respect.

Embedded in the online training platform and available as a stand-alone course on EducateAll is the dedicated e-learning Alcohol and Responsible Drinking. This course, developed by Pernod Ricard, focuses on what alcohol it is, differentiates myths from facts and equips users with knowledge to encourage responsible drinking.

Vanessa Wright, VP Sustainability & Responsibility, Pernod Ricard adds, “As Créateurs de Convivialité, we strongly believe in sharing with others and supporting communities. During the COVID-19 crisis, among other initiatives, our Group has been supporting the bartending community through various projects including Jameson’s partnership with the US Bartenders’ Guild, Pernod Ricard South Africa’s donation to local hospitality workers and the J’aime mon Bistrot programme in France. Bartenders, and the hospitality industry more broadly, have always been very important partners, as well as drivers of innovation – perfectly placed at the forefront of our changing world, embedding sustainable and responsible practices and enabling others to do the same. In preparing for the future, this online training module is another milestone of our joint journey towards the bar world of tomorrow.”

“We are thrilled to have Pernod Ricard join the EducateAll initiative. This is exactly the way we envisaged the initiative being used by industry leaders, increasing access to free, critical and relevant training, in this case for the entire hospitality industry to benefit from. Cafés, restaurants and bars around the world have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 so being able to stay resilient and recover from this uncertain period will be paramount. Bartenders and bar owners are dramatically shifting the way they operate and are needing to rapidly upskill themselves and their teams in areas such as responsible bar management. We are proud that our mobile learning platform is able to play a huge role in building these critical skills,” Darren Winterford, founder and CEO of EdApp.

Mihoko Kumamoto, Director for Division for Prosperity, UNITAR comments, “The pandemic has affected everyone around the world physically, emotionally and psychologically. The only way to overcome this challenge and build back stronger is for all of us to work together in solidarity. We are excited to collaborate with EdApp and Pernod Ricard to promote sustainable and responsible practices in the hospitality industry, accelerating the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, which aims to create an inclusive and sustainable world.”

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €9,182 million in FY19. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard’s brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group’s decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of “Créateurs de Convivialité.” As reaffirmed by the Group’s three-year strategic plan, “Transform and Accelerate,” deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard’s strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics. As illustrated by the 2030 Agenda supporting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), “We bring good times from a good place.” In recognition of Pernod Ricard’s strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis and is ranked No. 1 in the beverage sector in Vigeo Eiris. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation’s Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index. For further information, please visit pernod-ricard.com

About UNITAR

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) is a dedicated training arm of the United Nations, providing innovative learning solutions to individuals, organizations and institutions to enhance global decision-making and support country-level action for shaping a better future in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. UNITAR has unique expertise and experience in designing and delivering a variety of online, face-to-face and blended training activities, being a leading institute in the provision of customized and creative learning solutions to institutions and individuals from public, private and civil society sectors. Find out more at: unitar.org/

About EdApp

EdApp is an award-winning, mobile first learning management system, that, complete with a rapid authoring tool, content library and suite of mobile apps, is on a mission not just to improve learning outcomes globally with microlearning, but also to democratize learning and help increase access to free, high quality adult education. With about 50,000 lessons already taken every day, EdApp currently helps large businesses and other organizations train and educate their employees to be better equipped to face the changing nature of work. Find out more at: edapp.com/

About Sustainable Restaurant Association

A not-for-profit organisation working to accelerate change towards an environmentally restorative and socially progressive foodservice sector. Since 2010, its membership programme Food Made Good has supported the hospitality industry to tackle the complex and urgent challenges facing the food system whilst supporting diners to make more sustainable choices when dining out. Find out more at: thesra.org/

About Trash Tiki

Trash Tiki is an online resource for bartenders, providing recipes and methods to reuse ingredients in bars and ways to reduce bar waste. Founded by Iain Griffiths and Kelsey Ramage in 2016, the duo have done anti-waste pop-ups in over 17 different countries, educating bartenders on their anti-waste ethos and creating cocktails made entirely from bar waste. Find out more at: trashtikisucks.com/

For More Information:

http://www.pernod-ricard.com