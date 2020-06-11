Ranch Rider Spirits Co. Expands Throughout Texas

AUSTIN, Tex. — Taking the spirits and ready-to-drink (RTD) industry by storm, Ranch Rider Spirits Co. has completed its seed financing and is now making its move into other key Texas markets. The Austin-based brand, founded in a food truck by two University of Texas students, features real cocktails made with premium spirits, sparkling water, fresh-squeezed citrus and not a drop of added sugar.

With a successful product launch in Austin complete, and sales that have doubled each month since its founding, Ranch Rider Spirits is taking its offerings to Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and West Texas. The brand currently offers three better-for-you canned cocktail flavors which are made with real ingredients, are gluten-free and have six percent alcohol by volume (ABV):

Ranch Water: A Texas bar staple, the brand’s fan-favorite product features sparkling water, fresh-squeezed lime and premium reposado tequila from Jalisco.

A Texas bar staple, the brand’s fan-favorite product features sparkling water, fresh-squeezed lime and premium reposado tequila from Jalisco. Tequila Paloma: A take on Mexico’s most popular cocktail, containing fresh grapefruit and lime, sparkling water and a splash of reposado tequila from Jalisco.

A take on Mexico’s most popular cocktail, containing fresh grapefruit and lime, sparkling water and a splash of reposado tequila from Jalisco. The Chilton: Created by a Lubbock physician, Dr. Chilton, and a country club bartender, this recipe features six-times distilled vodka, sparkling water, fresh lemon and a dash of sea salt.

“We created Ranch Rider Spirits after long shifts on our food truck and a futile search for convenient drinks that weren’t filled with crap,” said Quentin Cantu, co-founder of Ranch Rider Spirits. “The majority of products on the market are made with malt liquor, packed with sugar and artificial or ‘natural’ flavors made in a lab. Our products are superior because our ingredients are real.”

“We like to say we ‘keep it stupid simple’ with our cocktails,” adds Brian Murphy, co-founder of Ranch Rider Spirits. “Our products are just premium spirits, sparking water and real fruit. Our brand was created for the health-conscious consumer who enjoys adventure, a good drink and transparency in the products they love.”

The Ranch Rider Spirits’ team recently completed a large fundraising initiative led by Kentucky-based Heaven Hill Brands, the largest-privately held spirits business in the U.S. and recent acquirer of Deep Eddy Vodka. In conjunction with that financing, John Scarborough, president of Deep Eddy Vodka, will join the Ranch Rider Spirits board.

“What we love about the Ranch Rider team is their entrepreneurial drive, creativity, and singular focus on building an amazing brand. Add to that the fact that they have a stand out product and it’s a great combination. The market has seen a lot of new malt, sugar or wine-based seltzer brands of late, but nothing with premium spirits and real ingredients,” said Scarborough.

The team has also drummed up notable investors, including Paul Hedrick, founder of direct-to-consumer boot brand Tecovas and Rick Wittenbraker, CMO of apparel brand Howler Brothers. Rounding out the ownership is influencer and the New York Times bestseller Alex Snodgrass of The Defined Dish, who invested in the brand after hearing about it from her loyal Instagram followers.

“I love food and beverage brands that focus on straight-forward, honest ingredients and Ranch Rider Spirits is just that,” said Snodgrass. “After trying it for the first time, I loved the product so much that I invested in the business. I look forward to helping launch Ranch Rider Spirits everywhere in Texas and across the US.”

Ranch Rider Spirits’ 12-ounce canned cocktails are available in all Specs and Twin Liquor locations and can be found in select Total Wine, Liquor Depot, Goody Goody Liquor, Pinkies and Cactus Liquor locations. For a full retail list, visit www.ranchriderpirits.com/find. The cocktails are sold in packs of four for $12.99-$14.09, and soon the three flavors will be available for bulk purchase and shipped directly to consumers in 30 states.

About Ranch Rider Spirits Co.

Founded in 2019 and born from the Ranch Hand food truck, Ranch Rider Spirits Co. is an Austin-based ready-to-drink cocktail brand. Each product features real cocktails made with premium spirits, sparkling water, fresh-squeezed citrus and not a drop of added sugar. Ranch Rider Spirits offers three Southwestern flavors – Ranch Water, Tequila Paloma and The Chilton. To stay in the loop, visit ranchriderspirits.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook at @ranchriderspirits.

For More Information:

https://ranchriderspirits.com