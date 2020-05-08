Samson & Surrey Appoints Bacardi Veteran John Roa as Senior Vice President – Sales

MIAMI, FL – Following the retirement of Lee Strader, Samson & Surrey is delighted to announce the appointment of John Roa to leadership of Samson & Surrey’s national sales force. Roa, previously Managing Director of Bacardi USA’s Eastern Sales Division, has extensive experience in sales and trade marketing roles in the industry over the last 20 years.

“The arrival of John will substantially reinforce our sales team at a critical time for the business, and underlines our commitment to be a long-term commercially focused growth company in the global spirits industry,” commented Robert Furniss-Roe, CEO of Samson & Surrey USA.

“John brings with him an energy, focus, and customer-centric view that will help us continue to grow even in today’s difficult trading environment,” added Juan Rovira, COO of Samson & Surrey.

“I am delighted to be joining Samson & Surrey,” commented Roa, “I believe that we have a tremendous opportunity to grow a beautiful portfolio of brands that are relevant, differentiated and substantial, and I can’t wait to be part of this long-term growth story.”

About Samson & Surrey

Samson & Surrey brings to market a portfolio of super-premium spirits brands enjoying high growth levels and covering the most important growth segments of the global spirits business. The portfolio comprises Widow Jane Bourbon, FEW Bourbon and Rye, Tequila Ocho, Bluecoat American Dry Gin, Mezcal Vago, and Brenne French Single Malt. Samson & Surrey products are distributed nationally across the US and appreciated in over 70 markets around the world.