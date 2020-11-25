Spirits Gallery: November’s New Spirits

With 2020 being what it is, Thanksgiving celebrations won’t quite be the same this year, with many opting to stay home during what is traditionally one of the busiest travel days of the year. The good news is that you won’t need to keep six feet away from the latest in new spirit releases, as highlighted here. In this gallery, we showcase a handful of notable new spirit releases from the month of November, including a pair of unique bottles from 1800 and Bowmore, the debut of ultra-premium tequila brand Lobos 1707 and a new expression from Grain & Barrel Spirits.

1800 x Greg Yuna 1800 x Greg Yuna Ultra-premium tequila brand 1800 has teamed with livestream shopping app NTWRK and acclaimed artist and jeweler Greg Yuna for a special limited edition release of 1800 Cristalino Tantalus. The item will be available exclusively through the app via a live drawing that closes on Sunday, December 27 at 12 p.m. PST.

Woodford Reserve Woodford Reserve For the 2020 edition of its annual holiday bottle, Woodford Reserve is featuring the work of U.K.-based artist Nick Hirst. The release is available in 1 liter bottles across the United States for a suggested retail price of $49.99.

Westward Whiskey Westward Whiskey Along with the introduction of a new visual identity integrated across its portfolio, Westward Whiskey is launching its third permanent expression: Westward American Single Malt Pinot Noir Cask, finished for up to two years in French Oak wine casks that previously held Pinot Noir. The expression is bottled at 90 proof and is available for a suggested retail price of $89.99.

Serpiente Serpiente This month saw the debut of Serpiente, a new premium tequila brand from Jalisco, Mexico and bottled in artisan crystal glass made by hand. The brand is available in expressions including Plata, Reposado, Añejo & Extra Añejo Cristalino.

Lobos 1707 Lobos 1707 With the backing of investor and NBA superstar LeBron James and business partner Maverick Carter, Lobos 1707 is a new brand of premium tequila and mezcal making its debut this month, offering Extra Anejo, Reposado, Joven and Mezcal Artisanal varieties.

Koloa Rum Company Koloa Rum Company Created in partnership with Kaua’i-based cacao-grower Lydgate Farms, Koloa Kaua’i Cacao Rum is the latest new expression from Hawai’i-based Koloa Rum Company. Available in limited quantities, it can be purchased from retailers in Hawaii and select states across the mainland U.S.

Kentucky Owl Kentucky Owl This fall, Kentucky Owl is presenting two new expressions, starting with the full-flavored blend Rye Batch No. 4 (112.8-proof) and followed by Bourbon Batch No. 10 (120.2-proof), which has notes of sweet caramel, toffee and vanilla. Both expressions are available in 750 ml bottles for a suggested retail price of $299.99.

Cutwater Spirits Cutwater Spirits The latest release from San Diego's Cutwater Spirits is Anejo Tequila, which is aged for over a year in Cutwater Whiskey barrels to imbue a rich amber hue and complex notes of oak, caramel, and bourbon vanilla. The expression is available now from select retailers for a suggested price of $49.99.

Virginia Distillery Company Virginia Distillery Company Virginia Distillery Company’s flagship ‘Courage & Conviction’ American Single Malt is now available online in 24 states (and Washington, D.C.) through Curiada, with a suggested retail price of $77 per 750 ml bottle.

Grain & Barrel Spirits Grain & Barrel Spirits The latest special edition release from Grain & Barrel Spirits is Chicken Cock Master Distiller’s Pick, a 15-year old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey featuring a mash bill of 78.5% corn, 13% rye and 8.5% malted barley. Limited to 1,350 bottles, the suggested retail price for a 750 ml bottle is $300.

Black Bowmore x Aston Martin Black Bowmore x Aston Martin Bowmore, the oldest licensed distillery on Scotland’s isle of Islay, has unveiled its new collaborative release with automaker Aston Martin: Black Bowmore DB5 1964. Representing only the sixth-ever bottling of the prestigious single malt, this 31-year old expression is presented in a handmade box featuring a custom solid brass latch and hinges, plated with nickel, reflective of the DB5. Black Bowmore DB5 1964 has a suggested retail price of $65,000.