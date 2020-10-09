Tamworth Announces Annual Release of Graveside Nectar

This season, imbibers can drink dead people. Graverobber Unholy Rye, Tamworth Distilling’s annual limited-edition autumnal elixir crafted with specially curated maple syrup from mature and gnarled trees grown amid graves of human remains on Great Hill Farm in New Hampshire, is now available at Art in Age locations in Philadelphia and Tamworth. And for the first time, the spirit is available in a coffin Halloween Gram that can be sent near and far to ensure proper nod is given to this season’s All Hallows Eve. The spirit was laid to rest for a full three-year aging period and comes to life at a deliciously drinkable 90-proof while sporting a flavor profile rife with charred oak and burnt sugar pulled from the sinister sap of the old maples, with deep roots wrapped around Colonial-era graves. The aromas of cinnamon and dried orange peel as well as rye cracker and hints of maple make it a full-bodied sensory experience for whiskey-lovers and rookies alike. The addition of the grave-side grown maple syrup soothes the peppery rye and gives way to a warm, long finish.

“Graverobber is not just a wickedly delicious spirit, but it also tells a haunting story about tapping graveyard maples, a process that has long been feared for risk of disturbing the dead and taboo in New England.” said Steven Grasse, CEO and Founder of Tamworth Distilling and Art in the Age. “That’s just some of what makes Graverobber the perfect drink for this spirited season.”

Better still, celebrate this super odd season of 2020 and send socially distanced friends a super spooky Halloween Gram, replete with hand-crafted wooden coffin containing a bottle of Graverobber Unholy Rye and two Art in the Age rocks glasses for $95, or $65 for the bottle on its own.

In addition to an array of other delicious and seasonal spirits found at Art in the Age and Tamworth Distilling, Graverobber Unholy Rye is available for purchase and curbside pickup at both the Philadelphia Art in the Age location, as well as the New Hampshire Tamworth Distilling location. Philadelphians within a three-mile radius of the Art in the Age in Old City also have the option to order spirits and supplies for delivery. Imbibers are welcomed to shop for bottles and home bar supplies in person during Philadelphia Art in the Age store hours: Wednesday – Sunday from 12 – 6pm, and at Tamworth Distilling in New Hampshire on Thursday and Sunday from 12 – 5pm and Friday and Saturday from 10am – 5 pm.

