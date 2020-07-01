Tequila-Based Seltzer Volley Launches in Three States and Online

Volley is a new tequila-based seltzer shaking up the RTD market, made with just three ingredients — 100% blue agave tequila, sparkling water and organic juice.

After successfully creating delicious mixers with American Cocktail Company, husband and wife duo Christopher Wirth and Camila Soriano set out on a journey to transform the hard seltzer category and develop the first clean tequila seltzer made with the best ingredients. The result: Volley, the ready-to-drink tequila beverage made perfect for doing things. By putting your favorite tequila soda in a can, Volley is giving you the perfect grab-and-go beverage for any outing—from beaches to backyards.

The easy-carry, assorted four-pack brings an additional convenience to every adventure, plus, every Volley can is made from recycled aluminum, making sharing even greener.

As the first clean, tequila seltzer on the market, Volley has completely eliminated commonly-used fake sugars, natural flavorings, essences and corn syrup (most other canned offerings on the market tout having ‘natural flavors’ and fermented cane sugar as their alcohol base which can include up to 100 ingredients). Mixed with 100% organic fruit juice never from concentrate, Volley is now available in four flavors: Zesty Lime, Spicy Ginger, Sharp Grapefruit and Tropical Mango.

Volley embodies its can-do minded values to outdoor sustainability through a proud partnership with Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the outdoors. This summer, Volley will fund outdoor educational events and clean-ups of public spaces around the United States.

Best enjoyed chilled and from the can, Volley’s tantalizing Tequila-forward seltzer (10.5 proof (5.25% ABV)) is free of gluten and added sugar, and has fewer calories than vodka, at only 100-110 calories per can.

When you vow to drink Volley, you are confirming you are a believer of: Good, clean fun!

Volley is currently available for purchase in a four can variety-pack or single flavor four-pack for $11.99 or individually at $3.00 per 355ml can.

Volley is sold in New York, New Jersey and Florida markets and can be shipped online in 50 U.S. states

For more information on Volley and their new line of wholesome tequila seltzers, visit DrinkVolley.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook at @DrinkVolley.

For More Information:

https://drinkvolley.com/