The Irishman Founder’s Reserve Gets Sherry for Merry Christmas

Carlow, Ireland – As noses begin to tingle with the smell of dried fruit, cinnamon and spices in markets and kitchens, Walsh Whiskey announce the timely release of an exclusive, limited-edition release of The Irishman Founder’s Reserve – Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish to ease you through the festive season. It is the first time The Irishman Founder’s Reserve, a rare blend of Single Malt & Single Pot Still premium whiskeys, has been finished in Oloroso sherry casks. Previous limited-edition finishes have seen Florio Marsala and Chairman’s Reserve Rum cask finishes.

The Irishman Founder’s Reserve – Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish is triple-distilled entirely in copper pots and aged in American Oak Bourbon Barrels before being finished in Oloroso casks for an additional 12 months and bottled at 46% ABV. The release is limited to just 9 sherry butts, which will yield just over 8,000 bottles. The casks are being distributed to a limited number of markets including the USA, Canada, Russia, Ireland, and a select number of other key regions. The recommended retail price is $99.99 / €75.

Announcing the limited-edition release, Bernard Walsh, creator of The Irishman range of whiskeys and Managing Director of Walsh Whiskey, said: “This decadent Oloroso sherry finish to Founder’s Reserve, which is our original whiskey, combines to deliver Christmas in a bottle. It is meant to be a treat to accompany the rich baking and cooking of the festive season, and of course to either reflect on the day or to share with your nearest and dearest. I hope you will join me in savouring a tasocan (‘tash-cawn’/ dram) of this limited edition over the Winter months.”

About: The Irishman Founder’s Reserve – Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish

Unique blend of Single Malt & Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

46% ABV

An exclusive, limited release of just 9 casks worldwide

Triple Distilled

Aged in American Oak Bourbon Barrels

100% distilled in Copper Pot Stills

Finished for an additional 12 months in sumptuous Oloroso Sherry butts

RRP: $99.99 / €75

Tasting Notes: The Irishman Founder’s Reserve – Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish

Nose

Nutty Oloroso Sherry notes mingle with the delicate aromas of dried fruit, tangerine and dark chocolate.

Taste

Hints of toasted oak and velvet spice add a sumptuous warmth to this powerfully complex expression.

Finish

A truly unforgettable dram.

About The Irishman

The Irishman is the Walsh family’s original whiskey. Bernard’s love and dedication to reviving old whiskey recipes of the 19th Century forged The Irishman Founder’s Reserve and then the development of the award-winning range of whiskeys, including five core expressions (The Irishman – Founder’s Reserve; Single Malt; 12-Year-Old Single Malt; 17-Year-Old Single Malt & the Vintage Cask). These tripled-distilled whiskeys include several Single Malt expressions and some very limited special cask finishes.

About Walsh Whiskey:

Established in 1999 by husband and wife, Bernard and Rosemary Walsh, Walsh Whiskey is a leading producer of premium and super-premium, triple-distilled, craft, Irish whiskeys – Writers’ Tears and The Irishman. Demand for these critically acclaimed whiskeys currently exceeds available supply in the 50 countries they are distributed to worldwide.

Led by founder Bernard Walsh, and with a strong board of industry veterans, the company has built a portfolio of international award-winning drinks brands. These include 6 core expressions in a range of 14 premium Irish whiskeys under the Writer?’ Tears and The Irishman brands, as well as the Hot Irishman Irish coffee and The Irishman – Irish Cream liqueur.

For More Information:

http://walshwhiskey.com/2020/10/the-irishman-founders-reserve-gets-sherry-for-merry-christmas/