The Vale Fox Distillery Launches Online Store

HUDSON VALLEY — The Vale Fox Distillery of LaGrange, NY, has launched an online store with their new hand and surface Sanitizer shipping to 48 states, and their award-winning debut release Tod & Vixen’s Dry Gin 1651 shipping anywhere in New York, with availability in additional states to follow.

The expert team at The Vale Fox Distillery specializes in small-batch spirits, but when the COVID-19 crisis struck, they swiftly began diverting all of their resources towards producing hand sanitizer, supplying it to first responders and the supply chain supporting essential businesses at cost.

Of this new direction for The Vale Fox Distillery, founder and managing principal Eral Gokgol-Kline says: “Historically, distilleries have risen to the occasion in a world crisis. During WWII, most distilleries repurposed to produce industrial-strength alcohol that was used to make antifreeze, plastics, lacquer and medical supplies for use in the Southern Pacific. It’s an honor to be part of this legacy and we are eager to do our part to contribute to our community in a meaningful and valuable way.”

After spending the past few weeks meeting the needs of those on the front line, The Vale Fox Distillery’s hand and surface Sanitizer is now available for purchase at cost plus, 25 cents per ounce to be donated to small businesses and their employees affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The Vale Fox Distillery Sanitizer is now available in 4 oz ($3.39) or 8 oz ($5.81) and meets both WHO and FDA guidelines, with a limit of four total bottles per order, please.

Tod & Vixen’s Dry Gin 1651 ($39.99), is also now available for online purchase. A 2020 SFWSC Double Gold Winner, Tod & Vixen’s Dry Gin 1651 was created by Master Distiller Roselyn Thomson and top bartenders the late & great gaz regan, Leo Robitschek and Jeffery Morgenthaler specifically for optimal use in classic cocktails.

Distilled on a Forsyths gin still from 100% wheat neutral spirit, Tod & Vixen’s Dry Gin 1651 botanicals include juniper, coriander, angelica root, red rooibos tea and fresh orange peel. With non-chill filtering and an ABV of 48%, the resulting gin is robust and flavorful.

For More Information:

https://thevalefox.distilleryspirits.com/