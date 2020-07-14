Van Gogh #GoghGirl Campaign Goes National

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Van Gogh Vodka is releasing its first limited edition #GoghGirl bottle to 31 markets across the U.S. just in time to toast National Girlfriends Day (August 1, 2020). Created by artist Kate Worum, a recognized print and pattern designer, the GoghGirl label pays homage to the brand’s namesake artist Vincent Van Gogh by featuring similar flowers shown in his painting “Oleanders.”

“I love to bring joy (to my work) just by bringing color and beautiful art that makes people feel good,” says Worum. “When I thought about designing the label, I sat down and looked through all of his paintings and when I came across the Oleanders painting, I knew that was one I just wanted to take an element of and then build off it.”

In addition to showcasing female art and using the campaign hashtag #GoghGirl on the bottle, Van Gogh vodka will donate a $1 per bottle sold to ArtTable, an organization dedicated to advancing the leadership of women in the visual arts.

“The #GoghGirl initiative is intended to showcase our encouragement to women everywhere as they navigate all of life’s moments, the triumphs and the defeats.” said 375 Park Avenue Spirits CEO Jason Schladenhauffen, the exclusive importer of Van Gogh Vodka.

The brand has also teamed up with Johnny Caldwell and Taneka Reaves of the Cocktail Bandits, authors and beverage consultants who work to empower females in the on-trade, to create a signature cocktail recipe. The Rose Gold recipe, created by Caldwell and Reaves, features 1.25 oz. of Van Gogh #Goghgirl vodka, 2 oz. rose flower tea, 1 oz. honey syrup, and juice from half a lemon. The cocktail is shaken over ice, strained into a chilled coupe glass and garnished with a lemon peel and rose flower.

The 750 ml Van Gogh #GoGirl limited edition bottle will be available for sale for (insert price) in market in July in AZ, CA, CO, DC, FL, GA, IN, IL, LA, KS, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, TX, VA, WI and WV. The brand will also be available on ReserveBar.com while supplies last.

About Van Gogh Vodka

Award-winning Van Gogh Vodka is crafted in small batches by third-generation Master Distiller Tim Vos at Distillery Cooymans International in Tilburg, Holland. The portfolio consists of 15 signature expressions: Van Gogh Vodka, Açai-Blueberry, Citroen, Cool Peach, Dutch Caramel, Dutch Chocolate, Double Espresso®, Espresso, Mango, Melon, Oranje, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Raspberry, Vanilla, and Wild Appel. For more information on Van Gogh, please visit us at vangoghvodka.com.

About Kate Worum

Worum is co-owner of By She She, a custom wallpaper and design company, and is a print and pattern designer for Target® home brands. She works out of her studio in Minneapolis, MN. She has brought beautiful designs and artwork to life for top global brands including Nike®, CB2® and Urban Outfitters®, and she sometimes sells prints in an online store that she designs based on timely cultural trends and pop culture figures.

About The Cocktail Bandits

Johnny Caldwell and Taneka Reaves is the dynamic duo known around the globe as the curly-haired Cocktail Bandits. The full-time Charleston Ambassadors met as Freshmen at the College of Charleston. Now, as the Cocktail Bandits, they promote female empowerment through advocacy for the food and beverage community from a feminine, urban perspective.

The curly ladies who talk cocktails daily, educate and entertain their growing blog audience by sharing original cocktail recipes, promoting the craftsmanship of other bar professionals and sharing their experiences at foodie events all around the Holy City and beyond.

About ArtTable

ArtTable is the foremost professional organization dedicated to advancing the leadership of women in the visual arts. Through our national membership network and community initiatives, we expand opportunities for women from diverse backgrounds and at all stages of their careers, fostering a stronger future for all women in the arts.

ArtTable members can connect with the 1200+ members spread across their 9 active, chapters located in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC, and gain a network of professional peers across the country.

