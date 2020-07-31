Vision Wine & Spirits Announces Distribution Agreement With OM Liqueurs

Taunton, Mass. – Vision Wine & Spirits LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Martignetti Companies, has announced a nationwide distribution agreement with OM Liqueurs beginning in spring of 2020. OM Liqueurs, an award winning, low-proof, low sugar product was co-founded by celebrated mixology consultant and cocktail book author Natalie Bovis, founder of The Liquid Muse, and seasoned beverage entrepreneur Jason Monkarsh. OM is featured in hotels, restaurants, bars and retailers throughout the United States. The product will be available initially across New York, New Jersey, Nevada, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, California, Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado and online at OrganicMixology.com. Discussions for multiple additional markets to expand its reach are currently underway.

OM Liqueurs is an organic, gluten free, sugarcane distillate, which is then blended with certified organic essential oils, extracts, flavorings & agave, resulting in a non-syrupy, and lighter alternative to more traditional liqueurs. The combination of low sugar and alcohol, but high flavor, makes this liqueur a key stable at the bar or at home.

OM Liqueurs have exceptional qualities and come in a variety of flavors including: Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt, Vanilla & Rose, Coconut & Lychee, Meyer Lemon & Ginger.

“Our products have never been more relevant. We provide both the home bartender and on-premise operator a way to create elevated cocktails in fewer steps and fewer overall ingredients.” said OM Spirits CEO Jason Monkarsh.

Made in Michigan. OM liqueurs are created by real people, from the founders behind the product, to the hardworking individuals at the distillery who package mostly by hand and everyone else in between.

Vision Wine & Spirits, LLC is a division of the Martignetti Companies, the 7th largest distributor in the United States, and an independent family-owned business since 1908.

Contacts for further inquiries, product info or photos:

Caroline Hupp chupp@visionwineandspirits.com

Colin Baugh colin@emblempr.com

For More Information:

https://www.organicmixology.com