Western Spirits Beverage Company Executive Team Changes

Bowling Green, KY – Western Spirits Beverage Company has named Wade McKasson as the Vice President of International Sales. Mr. McKasson, who has been with Western Spirits for over ten years, previously was the Vice President of Sales – US Spirits Division.

Western Spirits has also promoted Dorian Sowell to the Vice President of Sales – US Spirits Division. Mr. Sowell was previously the Vice President of Sales – Central Division for Western Spirits. Prior to his tenure at Western Spirits, Mr. Sowell was the Central Division’s Vice President at White Rock Distilleries. He managed seventeen distributors in over eleven states with White Rock Distilleries. Before that, Mr. Sowell spent over eight years with Pernod Ricard. As an industry veteran, Mr. Sowell also worked at Republic Beverage Company and The Julius Schepps Company.

“With these executive team changes, this allows our organization to grow globally,” noted Tim Livesay, President of Western Spirits. “As our domestic US sales have steadily climbed over the years, this change will be instrumental in our vision for the future. I am delighted to have Wade and Dorian leading the sales team here at Western Spirits.”

Western Spirits Beverage Company currently produces several spirits brands – Bird Dog Whiskey, Calumet Farm Bourbon Whiskey, Sam Houston Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Twenty Grand Vodka, and Lexington Bourbon. Additionally, Western Spirits Beverage Company formed a new Ready-to-Drink Beverage division that will launch products in late 2020.

For more information, please contact Western Spirits at info@westernspirits.com

http://www.westernspirits.com