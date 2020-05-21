WhistlePig Rye Whiskey Aligns With United Distributors Across Georgia

Shoreham, VT – United Distributors Inc. has acquired the rights to represent WhistlePig Rye Whiskey throughout the State of Georgia. The announcement comes as WhistlePig continues to establish itself as the leader of the ultra-premium and luxury rye whiskey category.

United, the largest beverage alcohol wholesaler in Georgia, will begin sellingWhistlePig starting this week. The investment significantly enhances United’sexisting spirits portfolio.

“We’re pleased to align WhistlePig withUnited and we look forward to activating our brand across Georgia,” says Jeff Kozak, CEO, WhistlePig Rye Whiskey. “The partnership guarantees United’s representation of WhistlePig for decades.”

Based on its 500-acre farm in Shoreham, Vermont, WhistlePig distills, finishes and blends the finest 10-year, 12-year,15-year rye whiskey, as well as its Farmstock Rye Triple Terroir Whiskey –created with Vermont grown rye, distilled and proofed with local water and aged in custom Vermont white oak. WhistlePig’s higher price-point offerings including the recently launched 18-year old Double Malt Rye and the latest The BossHog edition, The Samurai Scientist, will also be available across the state viaUnited.

“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to add WhistlePig Whiskey to our portfolio, including introducing their newest innovation, “WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye”, into the Georgia market. Their vision of respecting tradition and embracing progress is completely aligned with how we view the industry,” says Michael Hertz, Chief Operating Officer, UnitedDistributors Inc.

About WhistlePig Rye Whiskey

Founded in 2008,WhistlePig Rye Whiskey is the premier aged rye whiskey, featuring the bold and often untapped flavor of rye. WhistlePig Whiskey is leading a surge of innovation in the emerging field of North American whiskey. As the most decorated rye whiskey – having received the coveted ‘Best in Show Whiskey’ title from the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, WhistlePig is widely viewed as the world’s finest Rye. With the opening of its distillery on its 500-acre Vermont farm in the fall of 2015, WhistlePig has also become one of the leading farm-to-bottle rye whiskeys in the world. For additional information please visit whistlepigwhiskey.com. Please enjoyWhistlePig Rye Whiskey Responsibly.

About United Distributors Inc.

United is the largest beverage alcohol wholesaler in both Georgia and Alabama. With two members of the fourth generation of the Hertz family involved in leadership roles, United is one of the 2-3% of family businesses that have been able to successfully transition beyond the third generation. The Hertz family remains focused on growth, leveraging its most distinct market advantages in order to maintain its upward momentum. Its talented and innovative team of sales representatives and brand builders has the unique ability to recognize synergies between all three categories of alcohol, making it possible forUnited to grow its product portfolio and business successfully in Georgia and beyond. For additional information please visit udiga.com/.

For More Information:

http://www.whistlepigwhiskey.com