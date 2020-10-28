Wild Turkey Introduces Russell’s Reserve 2003

LAWRENCEBURG, KY — Bourbon – like its drinkers – comes in all shapes and sizes. The art of enjoyment arrives in the personal experience and shared cultural celebration. Now, the famed Wild Turkey Distillery introduces a new whiskey for anyone who seeks an elevated bourbon experience: Russell’s Reserve® 2003. Hand-selected by Master Distiller Eddie Russell, the 2003 edition is a special release never to be repeated – making it a sought-after offering for avid collectors.

Aged to perfection for a minimum of 16 years inside the distillery’s Tyrone warehouses, this unique palate pleaser marks the very last of Russell’s Reserve 107-barrel-entry-proof whiskey. Reminiscent of Wild Turkey releases from the mid-1980s to early 1990s, Eddie had a “Eureka!” moment after tasting these one-of-a-kind barrels bursting with sweet baking spices, juicy stone fruits, and butterscotch flavors.

Russell’s Reserve 2003 marks the latest in a line of innovative whiskies created by Eddie, a 39-year industry veteran who has mastered the craft of small-batch bourbon. A feat that speaks volumes to his skills as Master Distiller, Eddie has been crafting awarding-winning and ultra-rare whiskies – releasing some of the oldest bourbons to come out of Wild Turkey.

“Experiencing for the first time what would become our 2003 expression was one of those unforgettable moments of pure inspiration,” said Eddie Russell. “It’s one of our most complex bourbons, aged longer than most of our spirits, and speaks to what Russell’s Reserve is about—honoring our heritage.”

Bottled at barrel strength 89.5 proof, Russell’s Reserve 2003 is as exquisite as it is rare: with a dark amber hue and aromas of charred and seasoned oak, the palate reveals bright spice with layers of confectioner’s sugar, burnt caramel, and buttery vanilla and leather. A smoky and smooth finish has lingering oak and sweet notes of caramel and vanilla.

For the whiskey curious, the portfolio also includes award-winning Russell’s Reserve 10-Year-Old Bourbon ($39.99 SRP), Russell’s Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye ($47.99 SRP), Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon ($56.99 SRP), and Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Rye ($61.99 SRP).

Approximately 3,600 bottles of Russell’s Reserve 2003 will be available in the United States with select retailers, at $250 SRP per bottle.

About Campari America

Campari America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Reuters CPRI.MI – Bloomberg CPR IM). At the heart of Campari America are two legends in the American spirits industry. The first, Skyy Spirits, was founded in San Francisco back in 1992 by the entrepreneur who invented iconic SKYY Vodka. The second is the world-famous Wild Turkey Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, where they have been making the world’s finest whiskies since the 1800’s. Both companies were purchased by Davide Campari-Milano and together they form Campari America, which has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group’s portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell’s Reserve®, Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.

For More Information:

https://www.wildturkey.com