291 Colorado Whiskey Announces New VP of Wholesale Sales & Marketing

Colorado Springs, CO – Colorado Springs-based Distillery 291 is excited to announce Hannah Thomas, Colorado native and hospitality professional, as VP of Wholesale Sales & Marketing, effective immediately. Hannah’s background includes leading-edge industry experience with Breakthru Beverage, where she represented the Diageo and Moet Hennessy portfolios, as well extensive experience in the restaurant industry, managing alongside James Beard Award-winning chefs.

“Distillery 291’s motto, Hardmade the Colorado Way, truly resonates with me,” said Thomas. “It represents my journey as a woman in whiskey and what I had to do to get here. I am thrilled about the opportunity that we have at 291, as we expand into new channels and new markets — in the U.S. and internationally. I can’t wait to bring 291 Colorado Whiskey to new friends and old friends throughout the industry, by doing what I love to do – sharing whiskey with anybody who will have a drink with me!”

While working on the distribution side and earning her WSET Level II designation, Thomas took note of the small but emerging representation of women in the whiskey industry. She has since committed herself to enhancing the visibility of women in all aspects of the spirits business.

“We’re honored to have Hannah on our growing team,” said Michael Myers, 291’s Founding Distiller and CEO. “She came to us as a friend while seeking industry advice towards the end of 2020. We realized she was the missing piece and we believe she will help propel both our brand and Colorado whiskey as a category. We’re firing on all cylinders now.”

About Distillery 291

Distillery 291 is an award-winning, small-batch whiskey distillery nestled in the stunning foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Located in Colorado Springs, the distillery sits in the shadow of Pikes Peak, where founding distiller and CEO, Michael Myers, aims to replicate the taste, smell, and folklore of the Wild West. Today, Distillery 291 is distilling from grain to barrel to bottle, ten distinctive Colorado whiskeys. The young distillery has earned bushels of national and international awards for its spirits with the unique character and flavor of a bygone era, including the title of World’s Best Rye at the 2018 World Whiskies Awards. Distillery 291 embodies traditions of the past married with the boldness of the future: Rugged, Refined and Rebellious. Hardmade the Colorado way.

For More Information:

http://www.distillery291.com