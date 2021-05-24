BACARDÍ Real Rum Canned Cocktails Expand Range With Three New Flavors

Hamilton, Bermuda – Following on the successful launch of BACARDÍ Real Rum Canned Cocktails last year, BACARDÍ Rum is expanding its range of canned cocktails with three vibrant new flavors and the first-ever variety pack, just in time for summer. The new flavors are BACARDÍ Bahama Mama, BACARDÍ Mojito and BACARDÍ Sunset Punch (Sunset Punch exclusively available as part of the new variety pack). This lush, tropical trio joins the refreshing range that launched last year – BACARDÍ Lime & Soda, BACARDÍ Limon & Lemonade and BACARDÍ Rum Punch.

Perfect for hitting the beach, lounging in the park, or toting on a hike, BACARDÍ Real Rum Canned Cocktails are made with natural flavors, real ingredients, and no artificial sweeteners. These convenient, gluten-free perfectly mixed ready-to-drink cocktails are expertly crafted with an award-winning base spirit of BACARDÍ Superior, as opposed to a malt base like many other canned beverage options on the market. BACARDÍ Real Rum Canned Cocktails serve a delicious, well-balanced cocktail every time for on-the-go enjoyment and outdoor activities this summer and beyond.

“The launch of BACARDÍ Real Rum Canned Cocktails last year far exceeded our expectations, and with the popularity of the Rum Punch flavor in particular, we wanted to expand our range with more full-flavored options,” said Lisa Pfenning, Vice President, BACARDÍ for North America. “We have seen people consistently reach for canned cocktails this past year, whether they are looking for light, crisp serves like the Lime & Soda or something bright and fruity like the Rum Punch. As the world opens up again, we want to continue to enliven the moments where people can come together safely and celebrate with high quality cocktails in a convenient format.”

With both BACARDÍ forecasts up 150% and the spirit based ready-to-drink market up by 132% since last year according to Nielsen data, the world’s most awarded rum brand is responding to demand by differentiating itself in the category. The expanded flavor range features iconic, tropical cocktails that evoke a summer state of mind with the following new flavors: BACARDÍ Bahama Mama – boasting fruity notes of orange, red berries and pineapple, BACARDÍ Mojito – a classic BACARDÍ cocktail combining zesty lime and revitalizing mint flavors, and BACARDÍ Sunset Punch – with tangy blood orange, lemon and ginger flavor notes.

“We’re confident that our new BACARDÍ Real Rum Cocktails will continue to appeal to discerning drinkers who are looking for high quality canned cocktails made with natural flavors and real ingredients,” said Maria Galis, Marketing Director, BACARDÍ for North America. “With the new variety pack offering the special Sunset Punch flavor, we’re especially pleased to offer consumers a range of irresistible flavors in one pack, no additional bar tools required.”

The new BACARDÍ Bahama Mama and BACARDÍ Mojito Real Rum Cocktails are available in four packs of sleek 355mL cans with a 5.9% ABV for a suggested retail price of $12.99, via Drizly, Minibar, and in liquor stores and select grocery stores nationwide. The variety pack is available for purchase in select markets in packs of six 355 mL cans, consisting of BACARDÍ Rum Punch, BACARDÍ Mojito, and exclusive BACARDÍ Sunset Punch flavor, for a suggested retail price of $16.99.

About BACARDÍ Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardí Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world’s most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world’s most awarded spirit, with more than 900 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862.

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. LIVE PASSIONATELY. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

For More Information:

https://www.bacardi.com/us/en/