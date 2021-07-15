Baltimore Spirits Company Announce Release Of New Bourbon

BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore Spirits Company announced the release of a new addition to their Epoch line of award-winning spirits. Epoch Straight Bourbon Whiskey, scheduled for official release this Saturday, July 17th at noon at their distillery in Medfield’s Union Collective, is the first bourbon released by the local award-winning distillery in what will become a regular part of their product line.

While American bourbons are normally made with malted barley, BSC – in their typical fashion – has taken a non-traditional route by instead creating a wheated bourbon using malted rye; the same used in their flagship Epoch Rye Whiskey. After aging for two years in BSC’s American oak barrels, the final product has stronger notes of sweetness and grassiness, as well as “tropical” notes and the signature smoothness that is expected in their Epoch line of whiskeys.

Epoch Straight Bourbon Whiskey will eventually become a regularly offered BSC product, but this initial release is limited to only two barrels. There are plans for another release towards the end of 2021, but the majority of their product won’t be fully aged until 2024. Customers interested in tasting this newest Baltimore bourbon should ensure they attend the release this Saturday in BSC’s recently completed new tasting room: The Cocktail Gallery.

“While Rye was our first love, of course, we have a soft spot for Bourbon. After all, Basil Hayden himself, ‘the Father of High Rye Bourbon’, was a Marylander,” said Max Lents, BSC co-founder and CEO. “We’re incredibly proud of our Epoch line, and this bourbon is definitely a worthy addition to it.”

Epoch Straight Bourbon Whiskey (100 proof, 50 ABV) is available now for online pre-order and will be available in-person this Saturday at the BSC distillery, as well as for curbside pickup or via delivery through their website for $49.99.

About Baltimore Spirits Company

Founded in 2015 by friends Ian Newton (CFO), Max Lents (CEO), and Eli Breitburg-Smith (Head Distiller), the Baltimore Spirits Co distills premium, award-winning spirits that express the culture, chorus, and meaning of Baltimore, restoring an industry of rye whiskey and spirits manufacturing to Maryland. In their new, state-of-the-art distillery located in the Baltimore Union Collective building, they combine modern distillation techniques with Old World craftsmanship to create expressive spirits that can only come from bold, forward-thinking experimentation. Their portfolio includes Shot Tower Gin (Gold Medal Winner at both the New York International Spirits Competition and San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Epoch Straight Rye (Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Fumes Pumila Smoked Apple Brandy, and Baltamaro, a volume of flavored Amari consisting of Fernet, Coffee, and Szechuan Amaro.

