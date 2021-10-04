Baltimore Spirits Company Release New Summer Cup Liqueur

BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore Spirits Company (BSC) announced the release of a new summer cup-style liqueur made with their award-winning Shot Tower Gin. The Shot Tower Sunshine and Flowers Liqueur will be officially released Friday, September 4th at noon in their Cocktail Gallery bar and tasting room in Medfield’s Union Collective.

Summer cups, also known as fruit cups, are a light traditional English summer cocktail typically made with gin liqueurs (the most notable being Pimms #1) and soft drinks such as sparkling lemonade or ginger ale. The new liqueur uses BSC Shot Tower gin as the base and is flavored with black currant, cherries, and clementines, creating a fruity spirit with notes of jasmine and tea that goes perfectly with tonic, soda, or lemon-lime. It will be one of the few summer cup-style liqueurs manufactured in the USA.

“With people enjoying gin more and more, and our personal affection for Pimms Cups, it made a lot of sense for us to pursue our own summer cup-style liqueur,” said Max Lents, BSC co-founder and CEO. “Starting with something as wonderful as Shot Tower, we were able to create something pretty special in the genre.”

Shot Tower Sunshine and Flowers Liqueur (50 proof, 25% ABV) will be available starting this Friday at the BSC distillery for $29.99. Tastings of the new spirit will be free through the weekend. For more information, visit baltimorespiritsco.com

About Baltimore Spirits Company

Founded in 2015 by friends Ian Newton (CFO), Max Lents (CEO), and Eli Breitburg-Smith (Head Distiller), the Baltimore Spirits Co distills premium, award-winning spirits that express the culture, chorus, and meaning of Baltimore, restoring an industry of rye whiskey and spirits manufacturing to Maryland. In their new, state-of-the-art distillery located in the Baltimore Union Collective building, they combine modern distillation techniques with Old World craftsmanship to create expressive spirits that can only come from bold, forward-thinking experimentation. Their portfolio includes Shot Tower Gin (Gold Medal Winner at both the New York International Spirits Competition and San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Epoch Straight Rye (Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Fumes Pumila Smoked Apple Brandy, and Baltamaro, a volume of flavored Amari consisting of Fernet, Coffee, and Szechuan Amaro. For additional information visit baltimorespiritsco.com.

